Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, Early Life And Fortune Of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' Actress Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst is a celebrated American actress, singer and model who is widely known for several fantastic film roles in Hollywood. Through her remarkable talent and strong dedication, she has achieved immense success in her career. Her net worth remains a popular question. Beginning with her debut in the film New York Stories in 1989, Kirsten has continuously moved forward in her acting journey.

Her current net worth is currently $25 million, which she accumulated with years of hard work, perseverance and dedication. She had starring roles in Little Women, Dick, The Virgin Suicides, and the Spider-Man trilogy. Among Dunst's later credits are films such as Melancholia, Hidden Figures, and The Beguiled, and the television series Fargo and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Let's take a moment and find out more details about Kirsten Dunst and her net worth, wealth, fortune and much more.

1. Early Life

Kirsten Dunst was born in 1982 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Her mother was a flight attendant and an artist, while her father was an executive at Siemens, a manufacturing company. Dunst has German and Swedish ancestry.

At the age of 3, she began her career as a child fashion model in commercials and then, at the age of six, she made her acting debut in Woody Allen's short film, Oedipus Wrecks. Shortly after, Dunst played Tom Hanks' daughter in the 1990 film, The Bonfire of the Vanities. During this time, she was a student at Ranney School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Following the separation of her parents in 1993, Dunst moved to Los Angeles with her mother and brother where she attended Laurel Hall School and then Notre Dame High School.

In 1994, Kirsten Dunst's breakthrough role came when she starred in the horror drama Interview with the Vampire alongside Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Dunst's portrayal of the child vampire, Claudia, earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In the same year, she co-starred in Gillian Armstrong's film adaptation of Little Women, playing the role of the young Amy March. The following year, she had a leading role in the fantasy adventure film Jumanji, alongside Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt.

2. Career in Film as a Teenager

During her teenage years, Kirsten Dunst continued to take on leading roles in major motion pictures. Then she was cast alongside Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro in the political film Wag the Dog, where she played a student at an all-girls boarding school in the 1960s in the period comedy All I Wanna Do.

In the comedy Dick, she starred alongside Michelle Williams as a young woman entangled in the Watergate scandal. She then portrayed one of five troubled teen sisters growing up in the Detroit suburbs in the late 1970s in Sofia Coppola's drama The Virgin Suicides and starred in True Heart and Drop Dead Gorgeous that same year.

3. Spider-Man and Further Film Careers

In 2002, Dunst was in her most commercially successful movie yet, the superhero film Spider-Man, Where she played Mary Jane Watson, the best friend and love interest of Peter Parker, played by Tobey Maguire. The film ended up making about $800 million worldwide, and spawning two sequels in which Dunst reprised her role.

The film ended up making over $800 million globally, and spawning two sequels in which Dunst reprised her role. Next, in 2003, the actress co-starred alongside Holly Hunter, Morgan Freeman, and Billy Bob Thornton in Levity, and was part of the cast of Mona Lisa Smile, which also co- starred actresses Julia Roberts and Julia Stiles.

Spider Man became a household name thanks to her involvement in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man franchise. The first installment came in 2002. She appeared in the 2004 and 2007 sequels. Her paycheck for the sequels was $7 and $10 million, respectively. In total, Kirsten earned around $20 million for her work on Spider-Man. She earned $5 million for her role in Wimbledon and $8 million a piece for Elizabethtown and Marie Antoinette

Advertisement

After 2004, Dunst had a supporting role in the acclaimed science-fiction romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and starred in the tennis romcom Wimbledon alongside Paul Bettany. The film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind became a highly acclaimed film that again bought her immense success.

4. Television Career

At the age of 12 in the year 1993. Kirsten Dunst was featured in the television film Darkness Before Dawn. She also appeared in episodes of the shows Sisters and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Among her subsequent credits as a child actor were the television films The Siege at Ruby Ridge and Tower of Terror, as well as the medical drama ER, where she had a recurring role as a child prostitute under the care of a pediatrician. Later in the 1990s, Dunst starred in the television films Fifteen and Pregnant and The Devil's Arithmetic.

In 2015, Kirsten Dunst landed the role of Peggy Blumquist in the second season of the FX crime series Fargo, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She received another nomination in 2019 for her portrayal of Krystal Stubbs in Showtime's black comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

5. Personal Life

From 2002 to 2004, Dunst was in a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, and in 2007, she dated musician Johnny Borrell. Apart from this, she was also in a relationship with her co-star in the film On the Road, Garrett Hedlund.

In 2017, Kirsten Dunst and her Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemons, got engaged. They have two sons together. Their first son was born in 2018 and their second son in 2021. The pair first started dating in 2016 and eventually got married in Jamaica in 2022. The family lives in both California and Texas.

6. Real Estate

In 2001, Dunst purchased a lavish abode in the LA neighborhood of Toluca Lake for $2.6 million. She later sold the property at asking in June 2019 after it had been on the market for just 9 days. She had a $4.5 million home in New York City from 2007 to 2018.

Overall, Dunst and her journey in Hollywood have been quite remarkable so far. Praised by critics and acknowledged with numerous awards, her performances have consistently captivated audiences. Her acting endeavors have served as her main financial stream, earning her millions through her successful projects.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: ‘He Heard Me’: Angela Kinsey Reveals How She Convinced Greg Daniels To Remove Stereotypical Joke About Christians From The Office

Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, And Fortune of 'If I Ain't Got You' Singer Alicia Keys