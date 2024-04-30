WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet moment with AbRam; strikes signature pose as KKR wins against DC in IPL match

This IPL season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ones yet. All teams are performing exceptionally. It's especially noteworthy as Shah Rukh Khan has been attending matches frequently, passionately cheering for his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. Occasionally, he's joined by Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and even Ananya Panday, making for moments that often go viral.

In today's match, one such moment caught the attention of fans, highlighting the adorable father-son bond between the superstar and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam share a heartwarming moment at IPL match

At today's KKR vs DC match, a playful moment between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest, AbRam Khan, went viral on social media, showcasing their adorable bond. The video is simply too cute to resist—it's guaranteed to melt your heart. Take a look:

Another glimpse captures the duo completely engrossed in the game, with the little one showing a bit too much enthusiasm. It's a total replication of his father, who is a die-hard cricket fan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In another clip, AbRam can be seen holding a poster, cheering for KKR with his little friend by his side.

Advertisement

There are also glimpses of the superstar on the ground with his little one by his side as their team secures a win against DC in the match. The actor can be seen acknowledging and greeting the crowd, striking his signature pose as he radiates happiness from the victory. In one moment, a member of the ground crew kisses his hand in awe and excitement. Take a look: