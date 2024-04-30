'They Let Me Free Fall Until...': Kirsten Dunst Recalls Her Most Terrifying Spider-Man Stunt From The Tobey Maguire Trilogy

Kirsten Dunst has been winning hearts in the entertainment industry for a long time. Best known for her iconic role of MJ (aka Mary Jane) in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man saga, she has shown her acting prowess in her latest movie Civil War. Dunst played Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire in the titular role in 2002's Spider-Man.

Previously she said that she is open to reprising her role as Mary Jane Watson, but also shared her point that at this moment, do we really need the fourth installment in the Spider-Man franchise? She believes the trilogy should be left alone instead of making another film. Meanwhile, in her recent interview with British GQ, one particular stunt from Spider-Man.

Kirsten Dunst's unforgettable stunt experience in Spider-Man

In the iconic 2002 film Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst played a significant role as Mary Jane Watson, showcasing her talent and even performing many of her own stunts. However, she recently revealed that there was one particular stunt that she simply could not do. In an interview with British GQ, Dunst discussed her experience with stunt work during the making of Spider-Man and shared the details of the scene that made her opt out.

Dunst mentioned that she agreed to do a lot of her own stunts in the film. However, when it came to a scene where Mary Jane falls from a balcony and Spider-Man has to save her, things took a turn. Before filming, the crew decided to test the stunt with her to see if she'd be comfortable. After experiencing the rehearsal, she knew right away that it wasn't something she could go through with, leading her to refuse to participate in the actual shoot.

"I did do a lot of my stunts in Spider-Man, and I remember one stunt that they 'tested' on me once," Dunst explained during the interview. "They pulled me up basically to the top of a Sony sound stage, which is enormous, and they let me free fall until the very last second. I was like, 'You should have done that on camera. I will never do that again.' It was like a bungee jump, and I'm not that [person]. I don't need that adrenaline, personally, so I put my foot down. I was like, 'I am never doing that ever again.'"

Despite her reluctance toward this particular stunt, Dunst mentioned in the same British GQ interview that she might consider returning to the Spider-Man franchise in the future. Although she wasn't invited for a role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, she remains open to the possibility, given how expansive the Spider-Man universe has become.

Kirsten Dunst said she was ‘miserable’ filming the famous upside-down kiss scene with Tobey Maguire

The 2002 movie Spider-Man is remembered for its iconic upside-down kiss scene, but according to Kirsten Dunst, the reality of filming it was far from glamorous. Dunst described the experience as “miserable” during an interview on ITV's Jonathan Ross Show.

In the scene, Dunst's character, Mary Jane, pulls down Spider-Man's mask to kiss him as he hangs upside down in the pouring rain. Despite the romantic visuals, the behind-the-scenes conditions were challenging. "I remember Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired, but also he really wanted to make it special, even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it," Dunst explained. “It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn’t breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him.”

Even Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man, shared how difficult it was to pull off the scene. In a 2002 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I couldn’t breathe. Rain was pouring up my nose and then she was kissing me.” He also mentioned that he had to hold his breath while kissing Dunst. "The conditions weren’t as sexy and sweet and romantic as it came off," he noted.

Despite the discomfort and challenges faced by the actors, the scene went on to win the Best Kiss award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2003. While audiences loved the romantic moment, the actors had to work through harsh conditions to make it happen.

Kirsten Dunst is open to returning to the Spider-Man franchise, though not asked for No Way Home

Kirsten Dunst revealed that she would have been interested in reprising her role as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the opportunity never came. Despite her enthusiasm for a reunion with Tobey Maguire, she shared in a new interview that she wasn't asked to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alongside former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who both appeared with the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, in the 2021 film.

“No, no. I would have,” Dunst told British GQ after they asked if anyone had reached out to reprise her role.

Although she has not seen 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' she mentioned that it would have been interesting to see her character Mary Jane and Maguire's Peter Parker share the screen once more. Dunst also spoke candidly about the financial aspect of superhero films, noting that she would like to take part in another one simply because "you get paid a lot of money."

She went on to reminisce about her experience filming the original trilogy, describing it as a "more innocent" time. With director Sam Raimi's unique vision, Dunst felt like they were making "an indie disguised as a superhero film."

