Fans Concerned As Justin Bieber Breaks Down In Tears In New Pics; Hailey Bieber Reacts With THIS Comment

Who’s making Justin Bieber cry?

There’s never been a time when Bieber’s privacy wasn’t a matter of concern. Whether it’s his marriage or rumored relapse, keen-eyed fans are always fishing for gossip. The What Do You Mean singer sparks concern after posting some tearful selfies. Fans ask, ‘Are you alright?’

Justin Bieber posts tearful selfies in his recent Instagram post, and Hailey reacts

A recent photo dump on Bieber’s Instagram feed included pictures of him performing on stage and a few miscellaneous ones. But most controversial was his pic with a tear in the corner of his eye and another one with it rolling down his cheek.

On the contrary, the other pictures from the ‘dump’ showed him having the time of his life. Was he sending a deeper message, or was he just having a bad day like every other human? However, he dropped these images after the news of his friends being “concerned” about his relapse created a buzz. However, Hailey Bieber's low-key comment "pretty crier" on the post suggests that the context behind the picture perhaps is not concerning!

Fans react to Justin Bieber crying in his latest post

Shortly after he posted, a swarm of concerned fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, “Why u crying tho,” with a crying emoji. “I hope you are doing okay. I hate to see tears running down your face,” another user commented.

“Justin what happened bro why are u crying,” said another and “Justin,are you okay?” wrote the fourth user.

Why did Hailey leave a low-key comment on Justin's post?

Before the fans jumped to conclusions, Hailey left a vague comment on the post that doesn’t give any context to his crying. She simply wrote, “a pretty crier.” Maybe it was to dim down any exaggerated narrative, or she steered herself clear of being caught in a mess.

The Baby singer and the Rhode Beauty founder were recently under the radar over divorce speculations. But the latter clarified that it was not true.

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy,” a source told People at the time. They also made their relationship status clear at this year’s Coachella with some public displays of affection. The Sorry singer also they were seen being cuddly.