Neetu Kapoor fondly remembers Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary; Riddhima Kapoor deeply misses her dad

By Sanchi Gupta
Published on Apr 30, 2024  |  06:54 AM IST |  903
Picture Courtesy - Instagram

April 30th marks the 4th anniversary of Rishi Kapoor's passing. The legendary actor is dearly missed by many, and the void his family feels cannot be quantified. Recently, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor took to their social media to lovingly remember the actor and express the depth of their longing for him.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her Instagram stories to share a cherished childhood picture with her dad, Rishi Kapoor. Alongside the endearing photo, she wrote, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. #forever #missyousomuch."

Her husband, Bharat Sahni, also shared a family picture featuring himself, Riddhima, their daughter, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi ji, and Neetu Kapoor. He wrote, "Thank you for all the memories. We miss you." Neetu Kapoor reshared these on her account. Take a look:

Credits: Instagram
