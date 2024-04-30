NBA Insider Points at Suns’ Offense as Kevin Durant ‘Never Felt Comfortable’ Playing Along Booker and Beal

The Minnesota Timberwolves sent off the underperforming Phoenix Sun sweeping away from the playoffs and the discontent did not come easy to the Kevin Durant led team.

After the Suns 116-122 loss to the T-Wolves, KD expressed dissatisfaction with how he was utilized within the offense during the season.

This limitation in his role within the offensive scheme led to persistent frustrations for Durant as he navigated the season, feeling that the team's strategy failed to leverage his full potential as a dynamic playmaker on the court.

As reported by the NBA insider Shams Charania, sources close to the situation noted that Durant felt marginalized and underutilized, often being positioned in the corner rather than being given opportunities that played to his strengths as one of the NBA's premier scorers.

Additionally, as per The Athletic, Charania noted that the two-time NBA champion also felt hurdle while getting along with teammates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The sources also had their say on Durant putting out his voice directly to the coach Frank Vogel.

Kevin Durant Speaks Out After Suns Loss

Kevin Durant expressed his unwavering dedication to the game following the Suns' unfortunate second-round playoff exit, marking his second career series sweep loss. Despite the disappointment, Durant conveyed his calmness as always while accepting the fact that there is a lot to him outside of basketball.

"I live and breathe this shit, bro. At this point in my life, I got a lot of shit going on outside of basketball, but what I’m mainly focused on is ball, bro."

Additionally, he also acknowledged the hard work he has to put in for the coming year and suggested that motivation is not a question for him.

However, the defeat dealt a significant blow to the Suns, a team built around Durant and Booker with aspirations for a championship. Regrettably, prioritizing a top-heavy roster led to a lack of depth, ultimately proving to be their downfall.

Struggling to generate offensive output beyond their top two players, the Suns were outperformed by the younger, more focused Timberwolves, who demonstrated the poise of seasoned playoff contenders.

