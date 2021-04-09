Taurus Gemini Cusp: 3 Personality traits, strengths, weaknesses and compatibility of THESE energetic people

People born between May 17 to 23 are known as the Taurus-Gemini Cusp. They are born under the cusp of energy who are great conversationalist, social and adaptable. So, here are some of the personality traits, strengths, weaknesses and compatibility of these people.

People of Taurus-Gemini Cusp are born between May 17 to May 23 under the cusp of energy. These people are social, smart, youthful and highly energetic. They are mentally and physically very strong and agile. They are influenced by Venus (ruling planet of Taurus) and Mercury (ruling planet of Gemini) which make them social persons and hence they can easily make friends and maintain good relationships with everyone. On this cusp, earth and air elements meet each other which make these people both stable and flexible. They can adapt easily and enjoy every bit of their life. Here are some of the personality traits of the people born under the Cusp of Taurus-Gemini.

You are a good conversationalist

Whether you are meeting someone for the first time or talking to your best friend, you always make the conversation interesting by picking the right topics to discuss. The conversation becomes unending when there is a Taurus-Gemini Cusp person. You like to hang out at night to have some real fun. You are always into making new plans to make your life more interesting.

You are the epitome of energy

You never get tired. You are full of energy and enthusiasm and have a tendency to overspend on foods, drinks and other fun stuff. When you are not doing a party, you like to indulge in some workout sessions to burn your calories. It is good to stay active and fit always, but this may take a toll on your health and finances as well.

You are the real fun

You have an attractive personality that catches other’s attention. You have a charisma that mesmerises others. You are a smooth talker and great at socialising. So, people easily get hooked on you.

Strengths and weaknesses

You are fun, energetic, adaptable, social and a great conversationalist. But at the same time, you are quite wild, self-centred, loud and impatient. So, there are certain things which you need to rectify about your personality. Compatibility Air signs are the most compatible ones with you.

