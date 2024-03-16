Virgo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Model Their Relationships After Legendary Tales

Most of us have grown up hearing about sagas of endless love and epic tales of romance that are a part of our folklore. Interestingly, these captivating legends and myths that transcend culture and time tend to sow seeds of passion in the hearts of some star signs. From the tragic chronicle of Romeo and Juliet that’s been passed down through the generations to the fated tale of Heer and Ranjha, these zodiacs marvel at the emotions in each narrative.

In their eyes, the stories depicting relationships filled with loyalty and selflessness shape their perception of love. This is precisely why they like to think back to the legends their parents and siblings regaled them with during childhood when they embark upon their own modern-day love stories. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

As eternal do-gooders, Virgos who seek perfection in their professional lives tend to covet benevolence in a potential partner. They see themselves as the underdog and a protagonist who shall woo their boo against all odds. So, they hope to build a relationship much like fabled tales where brave heroes and heroines embark on daring quests together. After all, a smitten Virgo hopes to introduce fun, excitement, and love in their shared life with their partner.

They love the idea of teaming up to overcome real-life challenges be it opposition from their family, or fighting for a forbidden love. These earth signs know that their journey won’t always be graced with sunny skies and green pastures. So, they seek a beau who would be only too happy to stand by Virgo as a pillar of strength.

Advertisement

Read more about Virgo' Horoscope Here

As people who crave a sense of justice and balance in their lives, Libras are usually drawn to romantic sagas of soulmates who are destined to end up together. They are deeply sentimental souls who desire a wholesome emotional connection along with intimacy in relationships. Intriguingly, they also fancy the mutual devotion and selflessness that is often depicted in legendary romances like that of Lancelot and Guinevere.

After all, they value practicality and reliability in love so they prefer a supportive bae who can work together with them toward mutual goals. Moreover, Libras crave fairness and equality in their bond with their boo and want to build a life based on righteousness and diplomacy.

Read more about Libra' Horoscope Here

Leos may model their relationships after myths of royal romances, such as the saga of Anthony and Cleopatra. They crave passion, drama, and grand gestures in their real-life relationships where they hope to be the center of their bae’s world. But few people know that sagas of ambition and achievement also attract these Lions (the symbol of Leo). After all, they value hard work and covet a mate who is similarly driven toward their own dreams.

When these lions do find such a partner, they vow to face any trials and tribulations head-on. After all, even fated heroes and heroines faced complications bravely hand-in-hand with their boo on the path of love. So, they remain resolute in wanting to stand by their soulmate. Leos believe that just as a phoenix rises from the ashes, their love can also face adversity and emerge victorious in the end.

Read more about Leo' Horoscope Here

Most soft-spoken Bulls (the symbol of Taurus) are charmed by tales of enduring love and loyalty such as the story of Orpheus and Eurydice. This is mainly because these earth signs value stability and commitment in their bond with their boo. So, they mainly covet a lover who would stand by them through thick and thin. But deep within their hearts, these Bulls also crave an intense and passionate love like that of Hades and Persephone.

Advertisement

They are charmed by the very idea of having true physical intimacy that surpasses every other bond in their life. Therefore, they are eager to value their beau’s independence and seek partners who share their sense of wanderlust and spontaneity.

Read more about Taurus' Horoscope Here

The star signs who are charmed by epic romances tend to imbue their relationships with a sense of purpose and meaning drawn from such mythical stories. So, they elevate the affection they feel for their mate to mythic proportions while striving for a bond that is as timeless as the stories they were told growing up.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Virgo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Transform Pain into Love And Understanding

Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Make a Lasting Impression with Subtle Gestures