Did WWE contact Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose for WrestleMania 40 Main Event Appearance? Find out

The Philadelphia crowd at WrestleMania 40 held their breaths when The Shield’s theme started. It came during the final moments of the main event, when Cody Rhodes was being assaulted rigorously by The Bloodline.

The fans felt that it’s gonna be a reunion of The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins saving Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately, nothing of that sort happened. It was instead Seth Rollins alone who came in the Shield attire, but was neutralized by Roman Reigns before he could do anything.

So, one wonders whether WWE even tried to contact Dean Ambrose (currently known as Jon Moxley) for a special appearance at WrestleMania 40.

The answer is no. WWE did not even contact Moxley. In fact, he was fast asleep when the 70,000 plus crowd was awaiting for his appearance at WrestleMania 40. He recently revealed this in an interview, where he said that he was bombarded with messages from his friends when he woke up, asking him about his whereabouts.

What Did Jon Moxley say?

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Moxley said, ""I was asleep in Japan when that was going on. When I woke up, I had these messages saying, 'I thought you were coming out!' And I was like, 'Coming out where?' It's cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep."

Moxley has been away from the WWE for the past 5 years. He quit the Stamford-based company in 2019 due to some personal hiccups, and after that he joined Tony Khan’s AEW where he has been a three-time Champion during his run so far.

During his time with The Shield, Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose, had a massive fan following as a good guy. He had epic battles with big names like Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and Drew McIntyre. Throughout his eight-year stint with WWE, Moxley held the prestigious title of WWE Champion, as well as the Intercontinental Champion three times, United States Champion once, and Tag Team Champion twice alongside Seth Rollins.



Why did he leave WWE?

Moxley apparently walked out of WWE in 2019 after some serious differences with the company’s creative process. He said that he was sick, depressed, tired and at one point was even looking for his symptoms on “WebMD”.

Moxley said that he was getting depressed because his character wasn’t going and former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon made it worse for him. In May 2019, while speaking on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, Ambrose revealed his frustrations with the company.

He complained that promos used to be his favorite part, but then he started hating them since he was no longer able to entertain the fans with them, and was only trying not to look like an idiot. And the final trigger to just walk out of the company came for him in 2018, when he said was made to cut a promo by Vince McMahon where he took rabies shots to “inoculate himself” from the fans.

His agreement was set to expire in April 2019, but he chose not to extend it. It seems like Moxley is perfectly fine with leaving WWE behind. He's now signed with AEW until 2026, so it looks like we won't be seeing him in WWE anytime soon.