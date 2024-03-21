When Will Francis Ngannou Make His Mixed Martial Arts Return? PFL Co-Founder Gives Major Update

Francis Ngannou is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in combat sports. Ngannou is best known for his UFC run becoming UFC Heavyweight champion. However, Francis Ngannou left UFC and stripped of his championship after he defeated Ciryl Gane.



His negotiations with UFC did not go according to plans and he was released; later last year Ngannou signed a massive contract with another major mixed martial arts franchise PFL.



Francis Ngannou also made his professional boxing debut and fought legendary boxing champion Tyson Fury in a cross-over boxing event, as an underdog. Ngannou shocked the world when he fought toe to toe with one of the best boxers of all time.

Francis Ngannou recently fought boxer Anthony Joshua which did not go according to Ngannou’s plan and he was knocked out cold for the first time in his combat career.

Fans are now wondering what’s next for Francis Ngannou. Recently the founder of PFL Donn Davis appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show where he revealed Ngannou is now set to make his PFL debut, “as early as July, no later than September”.

Francis Ngannou's MMA record

Francis Ngannou is one of the planet's most vicious heavyweight mixed martial artists. He has a record for the hardest punch. Francis Ngannou came into the light when he made his UFC debut and showcased his amazing skills defeating multiple big names like Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, Ciryl Gane, and many more throughout his UFC career.

Ngannou is now gearing up for his debut performance in PFL. Take a look at the list of his fights in UFC.



UFC Record

UFC 270 (Jan. 22, 2022): WIN against Ciryl Gane, Decision (unanimous)

UFC 260 (Mar. 27, 2021): WIN against Stipe Miocic, KO/TKO (Punch)

UFC 249 (May 9, 2020): WIN against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, KO/TKO (Punches)

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. dos Santos (Jun. 29, 2019): WIN against Junior Dos Santos, KO/TKO (Punches)

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. Velasquez (Feb. 17, 2019): WIN against Cain Velasquez, KO/TKO (Punches)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 (Nov. 24, 2018): WIN against Curtis Blaydes, TKO (Punches)

UFC 226 (Jul. 07, 2018): LOSS against Derrick Lewis, Decision (unanimous)

UFC 220 (Jan. 20, 2018): LOSS against Stipe Miocic, Decision (unanimous)

UFC 218 (Dec. 02, 2017): WIN against Alistair Overeem, KO/TKO (Punch)

