'It Seems Odd': Conor McGregor's Long-Time Coach Takes Dig at UFC Amidst Controversy Over Irishman's Comeback Match

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of UFC, Conor McGregor is a former UFC two-division champion. The 155-pound king is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter of all time. Other than his striking inside cage Conor McGregor is best known for his presence and thrash-talking skills.

Conor McGregor has been out of the UFC octagon for the last three years, his last match inside the UFC octagon was against long-time rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight in the year 2021 at UFC 264.

The fight ended controversially after Conor McGregor broke his leg in the first round of the fight doctors immediately stopped the fight and McGregor was taken out on stature.

Conor McGregor was initially set to make his UFC return at the end of the year 2022 which later got postponed for the first half of the year 2023, then got re-postponed for year-end but UFC again canceled the return of Notorious One.

Till now there have been no signs of the return of Conor McGregor, former UFC champ McGregor himself has expressed he is now running out of patience and his relationship with UFC is not great after this long delay.



Now former coach of Conor McGregor and good friend, John Kavanagh, has expressed his views on Conor McGregor and UFC relationship on MMA Hour Show, “ I won't pretend to know the politics and what's going on with legal stuff in the background. All I know is it seems odd that we're not getting more. It's weird to me for someone to be the star that he is and not get more opportunities.”

Conor McGregor's UFC record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05





4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

