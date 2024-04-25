WWE Report: When Is CM Punk Expected to Return After Tricep Injury?

Last year at Survivor Series War Games 2023 pay-per-view, WWE and CM Punk shocked the world when, after almost a decade, the Second City Saint made his return to WWE in the ending moments of the show.

CM Punk announced that after the Survivor Series War Games, he is back here in WWE to finish his own story that he left behind when he exited WWE back in 2014, main eventing WrestleMania. CM Punk announced he was back here to earn the spot, and he announced himself as the entrant of Royal Rumble 2024.

Unfortunately, CM Punk suffered a legit tricep injury when Drew McIntyre connected a future shock DDT to him during the Royal Rumble 2024 match. Punk announced later on Monday Night Raw that he needs surgery to fix his lousy tricep and that he will miss WrestleMania 40.

Although CM Punk was injured, he kept himself in light at WrestleMania 40 when he cost Drew McIntyre his WH Championship.

Fans are now wondering when Second City Saint will make his WWE return and compete inside the ring. A recent report by Sparkupwrestling has provided an update on CM Punk's WWE return.

Per Sparkupwrestling, "I'm told cm Punk plans to return full time in ring around clash at the castle. Summer will be a big summer for him cause it's likely he works every summer PPV."

Why CM Punk Left the WWE

Multiple reasons led to tensions between CM Punk and WWE; some essential reasons were WWE's poor booking for CM Punk, backstage politics, and the way people were behaving toward Punk and WWE, forcing Punk to perform even when he was injured.

CM Punk even talked about this at the AEW Press Conference. The Second City Saint expressed, "I feel almost that the 10 years that I spent in WWE was wasted. Because I feel it is Management, Owner, Booker, whoever's job, is to get the most out of all the talent."

He continued, "I feel that I never reached my full potential. I reached the potential that I could have given the limitations they constantly put on me."

