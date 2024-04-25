Jon Moxley’s Reaction to WWE Fans Expecting Him at WrestleMania 40 With the Shield Music: DETAILS

WrestleMania 40 was a show to remember; WWE announced that this year's WrestleMania XL broke multiple records and got the crown of best WrestleMania of all time from ratings, merch sales, social media engagement, and many more.

Multiple factors made WrestleMania XL a must-see show, especially the main event match of WrestleMania 40, night two. It was a five-star classic and wasn't less than Avnager End Games for professional wrestling fans.

The ending moments of the match were spectacular when legends like John Cena and The Undertaker appeared to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline and The Rock. There was a moment in the game when the music of The Shield surrounded the arena, and fans thought Dean Ambrose was back to help Cody Rhodes. But Seth Rollins came out to be the Shield of Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns as he promised The American Nightmare earlier.

Jon Moxley, formerly known by his WWE name Dean Ambrose, recently gave an interview to SI, where he was asked about WWE fans expecting him at the WrestleMania 40 main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Jon Moxley said, "I was asleep in Japan when that was going on. When I woke up, I had these messages saying, 'I thought you were coming out!' And I was like, 'Coming out where? It's cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep."

Tony Khan Reveals Did WWE Reached Aew for Jon Moxley at WrestleMania 40

Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose is currently in a contract with AEW till 2027; anticipation for Dean Ambrose's appearance at WrestleMania 40 was at its peak. A few days back, in an interview with ComicBooks, Tony Khan was asked if WWE reached AEW for Jon Moxley's guest appearance at WrestleMania 40.

ComicBooks says, "AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that WWE did not reach out to AEW about using Jon Moxley for a one-off appearance during the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main event."

