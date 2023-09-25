How to Wash Synthetic Wig: Easy to Follow Wig-care Techniques

When you're facing hair loss due to medical conditions like alopecia areata or undergoing treatments like chemotherapy, the loss of your natural hair can be tough. While some folks embrace the bald look, others find comfort and confidence in wearing wigs.

Now, high-quality wigs, especially the durable synthetic ones that almost mimic natural hair, are an investment. To make sure your wig stays in fantastic shape, it's crucial to follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer. But there are some general care guidelines that can help you keep your wig looking fabulous. Here, we'll spill the beans on how to wash a synthetic wig and keep it in tip-top condition like a pro.

Can You Wash a Wig?

In today's fashion-forward world, wigs have become a staple for many. They come in three main types, each with its unique characteristics:

Human Hair Wigs: These wigs are crafted from 100% natural human hair. Treating, cleaning, and styling them is quite similar to managing your own natural hair. Blended Hair Wigs: Blended hair wigs are a fusion of real human hair and synthetic fiber hair. They offer a blend of natural feel and durability. Synthetic Wigs: The most common and budget-friendly wigs are made from synthetic fibers like acrylic fibers or plastic ( 1 ). They are super easy to care for and ready to wear right out of the box.

Regardless of the type, it's crucial to care for your wigs properly. Regular wig washing not only keeps them in top-notch condition but also prolongs their lifespan, allowing you to flaunt your preferred wig style for longer.

For those who love experimenting with different styles, washing your wig is your ticket to restoring it to its original style. However, it's essential to strike the right balance when washing your wig. Exposing the wig fibers to water each time you wash can weaken them, affecting the wig's overall durability.

So, How Often Should You Clean Your Wig?

Well, the frequency depends on how frequently you wear it. Aim for washing your wig once every 2 to 3 weeks, or after wearing it at least 6 to 8 times. Overdoing it with washing can stress the fibers and shorten the wig's lifespan. On the flip side, washing it too infrequently can lead to a buildup of sweat and oils inside the cap, which isn't great for the fibers and can also impact its longevity. Finding that sweet spot in between is key to keeping your wig looking fabulous.

Essential Tools for Synthetic Wig Care

Whether your wig is made of natural (human) or synthetic hair, proper care is essential. To keep your wig looking fabulous, gather these vital tools first.

1. Wide-toothed Comb or Wig Brush

Pick a wide-toothed comb or a brush designed for wigs with looped nylon bristles. This helps untangle knots gently without causing damage to the hair fibers.

2. Wig Shampoo And Conditioner

Invest in good quality wig shampoo and conditioner solutions, specially crafted to clean wig fibers with care and nourishment. This will keep your wig soft and easy to manage. Remember, if you're dealing with a human hair wig, opt for products designed specifically for human hair.

3. Wig Stand or Holder

To extend the lifespan of your wig and maintain its pristine condition, a wig stand or holder is a must-have. Look for a lightweight and portable one that suits your needs.

4. Clean Towel

Keep a clean, soft towel on hand to dry your wig after washing.

Prep Steps to Wash a Wig

Experts recommend giving your synthetic wig a good wash at least once a month, and more frequently if you're wearing it daily. So, how do you know when it's time for a wash? Take a close look at your wig. It's wash-worthy when it starts looking dull, lifeless, over-sprayed, or tangled due to excessive teasing.

Before diving into the washing process, start by gently brushing your wig from the tips upwards using short strokes. This helps remove knots and any residue buildup from styling products, while also separating the hair fibers. Preparing your wig this way ensures a smoother and more effective cleaning process. Let's see how to wash a wig with care.

How to Wash Synthetic Wig - A Step-by-step Guide

Here's a simple step-by-step guide on how to wash synthetic wigs with simple tips:

1. Get the Right Shampoo

Get a synthetic wig shampoo and avoid the regular ones you use. Make sure it doesn't contain alcohol and won't strip the wig's color.

2. Detangle Your Wig

Use a wide-tooth comb or a wig brush to gently comb through the wig. Always start at the bottom and work your way up.

3. Fill the Sink

Fill your sink or basin with cold water. Add one to two capfuls of shampoo to the water, following the instructions on the bottle.

4. Submerge the Wig

The best way to wash synthetic wigs is to submerge them in the water. Leave the wig in the water for about five minutes or a bit longer depending on the dirt. If your wig is more prone to tangling, skip the soaking step and simply hold it in your hand while letting the water flow from root to tip.

5. Rinse Thoroughly

Avoid scrubbing the wig, as it can tangle the hair fibers. Instead, handle it gently and clean the cap of the wig too. If you have makeup stains, then give a gentle scrub with a toothbrush. Then, give it a good wash for about a minute. Then take the wig out and drain the excess water. Finally, rinse with cool water.

6. Condition the Wig

Shake the wig gently, especially at the nape or back. Now, grab some synthetic wig conditioner and gently work on the strands, or just give it a good spray with a nourishing spray conditioner.

7. Dry Properly

Place the wig on a drying stand or an empty spray can. Avoid using a mannequin head, as it can stretch the cap and make the wig not fit properly.

8. Final Touch

Once it's completely dry, comb out the wig and store it. Remember, never use heat to style a regular synthetic wig.

Do’s and Don'ts of Synthetic Wig Care

DO’s

Decipher the Wig Type: First, identify whether your wig is synthetic or human hair. Different wig types require different care. Human hair wigs are more durable and heat-resistant, while synthetic wigs are prone to tangling and require special handling.

First, identify whether your wig is synthetic or human hair. Different wig types require different care. Human hair wigs are more durable and heat-resistant, while synthetic wigs are prone to tangling and require special handling. Wash and Condition: Regularly clean and condition your wig to maintain its longevity. Invest in quality wig shampoos and conditioners designed to keep it looking fresh and shiny.

Regularly clean and condition your wig to maintain its longevity. Invest in quality wig shampoos and conditioners designed to keep it looking fresh and shiny. Protect Your Natural Hair: Take care of your real hair beneath the wig. Avoid rushing when removing wigs to prevent damage to your edges or irritation. Don't put on a wig with wet hair to avoid bacterial growth. Use special shampoo, conditioner, and a wig comb for cleaning your wig.

Take care of your real hair beneath the wig. Avoid rushing when removing wigs to prevent damage to your edges or irritation. Don't put on a wig with wet hair to avoid bacterial growth. Use special shampoo, conditioner, and a wig comb for cleaning your wig. Professional Styling: If you need to style your wig, it's best to seek professional help, especially for cutting or using heat. Wigs won't regrow hair or recover from excessive heat damage ( 2 ).

If you need to style your wig, it's best to seek professional help, especially for cutting or using heat. Wigs won't regrow hair or recover from excessive heat damage ( ). Proper Storage: When not in use, store your wig on a mannequin or hook to prevent tangling. Cover it to keep off dust.

DON'Ts

Settle for Low Quality: Avoid opting for low-quality wigs solely due to their low price. High-quality wigs are an investment in your style and comfort. Cheaper wigs may lead to scalp irritation and won't last long, ultimately costing you more.

Avoid opting for low-quality wigs solely due to their low price. High-quality wigs are an investment in your style and comfort. Cheaper wigs may lead to scalp irritation and won't last long, ultimately costing you more. Use Excessive Spray: Avoid using excessive sprays, such as heat protectants, dry shampoos, and extra-hold hairsprays, as they can cause tangling in your wig. Some sprays are fine, but moderation is key.

Avoid using excessive sprays, such as heat protectants, dry shampoos, and extra-hold hairsprays, as they can cause tangling in your wig. Some sprays are fine, but moderation is key. Apply Heat Excessively: Heat can damage synthetic wigs, so be cautious when styling. Follow the instructions that came with your wig to determine if and how much heat you can use.

Heat can damage synthetic wigs, so be cautious when styling. Follow the instructions that came with your wig to determine if and how much heat you can use. Sleep or Shower With It: Never sleep or shower with your wig on. This can lead to tangling and knots. Always remove your wig before these activities.

Never sleep or shower with your wig on. This can lead to tangling and knots. Always remove your wig before these activities. Neglect Your Own Hair: Keep your natural hair clean and conditioned even when wearing a wig. Braid or pull your hair back, using a cap for added convenience and to keep your hair clean.

How to Maintain Synthetic Wigs

Storing and maintaining synthetic wigs also requires some extra attention. There are several other do's and don'ts to ensure they stay in great shape and are easily accessible when you need them.

Synthetic Wig Care

Before storing your wig, make sure to wash out any hair products and allow it to air dry completely. Storing a damp wig can harm the hair fibers, and fixing this later can be tough. This especially applies when storing wigs without a wig head, as sealing damp wigs can cause long-term damage.

To prevent damage, fold your wig from ear to ear when storing it. Proper folding helps protect the wig cap and hair structure.

Keep your wigs away from direct sunlight to maintain their color and structure. Storing wigs in a dry and cool place, like inside a wardrobe, is a smart choice.

Don't store your wigs in humid areas like airing cupboards or bathrooms. Opt for a dark, moisture-free location to preserve your wigs in the best condition.

When using bags or boxes, remove all the air and seal them tightly. This prevents moisture from affecting your wigs.

Consider labeling your wigs when storing them at home. This saves you from searching through your collection and potentially damaging your wigs. Labels help you quickly find the wig you need.

Resist the urge to pile your wigs together. Storing wigs in a jumble can lead to tangling and damage. Whenever possible, place each wig in a separate container for safekeeping.

Conclusion

These easy tips on how to wash synthetic wigs and care for them are crucial to keep them fabulous and long-lasting. When you invest in a good wig, you're investing in your style and comfort. Even though synthetic wigs stay stylish with minimal effort, they still need some attention. Regularly washing it with quality products, steering clear of excessive heat, and safeguarding your own hair underneath are all steps to maintain your wig's shine and softness. Don't forget to avoid excessive sweat and microbes as well. Following these guidelines should ensure your wig stays in top-notch condition.

