BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC denies accusations made against group; threatens legal actions

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC addressed accusations made against the K-pop group and stated that the rumors are not true. They also threatened to take legal action against slanders which infringe their artists' rights. On April 28, the agency also released their legal action plans and revealed that they have appointed a new law firm to battle malicious posts.

BIGHIT MUSIC denies accusations made against BTS

On April 28, a South Korean media outlet reported that BIGHIT MUSIC denied the accusations made against BTS. According to the report, they stated that the allegations are not true and that they would be taking legal action against matters which infringed their artists' rights. The label also responded to the court ruling which suspected chart manipulation for BTS and said that they are still investigating the matter and will look into wether it is unfounded.

BIGHIT MUSIC appoints new law firm

On April 28, the company announced that they have appointed an additional law firm to combat rising defamation and slander against their artist BTS. They announced that recently malicious slanders and rumors, spreading of false information, indiscriminate insults, and ridicule have crossed the line. The company warned that this issue is a serious violation of the artist's reputation, and they will take stern action. The law firm is an addition to the existing legal proceedings.

While these controversies go on, the BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military services. Leader RM will be dropping his second solo album Right Person, Wrong Place on May 24. The album will contain 11 tracks and will be accompanied by multiple music videos.

Additionally, the feud between HYBE and ADOR also continues with new revelations being made each day. The latest rumors suggest Bang Si Hyuk's involvement with a cult and how it influenced the music and the message. Earlier Min Hee Jin's friendship with a shaman was also revealed.

