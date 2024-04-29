While many actors dream of being in the showbiz world with a passion for their craft and a zeal to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the industry, a few people do realize their calling only later. Many notable actors in the industry left the showbiz to pursue their calling in various other industries.

Today's pick is Dill Mill Gayye actor Mayank Anand, who played the character of Dr. Rahul in the show. Anand continued his brief stint in the industry and also got married to Krishna Arjun actress Shraddha Nigam. However, he quit showbiz because of his inclination towards business. Anand has received a lot of recognition in his business and has also won awards for the same.

More about Mayank Anand's businesses

After quitting his well-flourishing acting journey, Anand invested his time to form a company called Circa, which sells pieces of art and furniture. They also find and source pieces of art. Anand's grandfather was closely related to the business and he wanted to take the legacy forward. He formed the company in 2021.

Take a look at Mayank Anand talking about his love for reinventing old pieces of art:

Apart from Circa, Mayank Anand is also the founder of MA:AI (Mayank Anand Architecture & Interiors) which specializes in renovating and developing properties. Anand is flourishing in his business and was awarded as the Futuristic Entrepreneur and Designer in 2023. His wife Shraddha Nigam is also a partner in his business and adds value to the same with her expertise.

Mayank Anand and Shraddha Nigam's love story

As per reports, Mayank and Shraddha first met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayyee as Nigam was married to Karan Singh Grover. The duo became friends and later collaborated professionally for their love of fashion. They had also launched their label. While they worked together, the duo realized their love for each other and got married in 2013.

While we hope Mayank and Shraddha's business flourishes, we'd love to see them return to the entertainment world.

