Is Grace Kelley Still In Jail? Find Out As Serious Charges Against Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Gets Dismissed

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Kelley after her arrest on April 5 was charged with three wrongdoings including soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and disturbing governmental operations.

Charges against Wynonna Judd’s daughter

Grace Kelley on Thursday appeared at the Millbrook Municipal Court where the prostitution charges were dismissed and the indecent exposure charge also reduced to the lesser offence of lewd conduct. During the hearing held by Judge Bradley Ekdahl, Grace accepted the charges of lewd conduct and disturbing government operations and was ordered to pay a fine of 200 dollars with 90 days in jail and 500 dollars as a fine with a 90-day jail sentence on respective crimes.

Grace's mother, Wynonna did not show up at Kelley's hearing. While speaking to Kelley's public defender, David Musgrove said that the family wants to deal with this whole situation privately. Musgrove also added that most serious charges against Kelley were dropped as the Judge was fair with her and she carried her politely and respectfully in front of the judge and the police officers. She is expected to be released before too long.

Grace Kelley’s troublesome behavior details

Grace Kelley was arrested at a Walgreens in Nashville in 2015 after she was caught along with a man named Richard Wilcutt wherein they were in a car in the parking lot of a drugstore. The police found pseudoephedrine and a receipt for Coleman's duel in a bag that was thrown from the vehicle. Then the duo was arrested for the charge of manufacturing meth.

While speaking to Fox Nation, Judd said that she had got one kid on patrol and another on parole where she was referring to her two kids. She also added that she is not different from anyone else and she has kids who have made choices.

