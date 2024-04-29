Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino were spotted in New York City on Friday, April 28, 2023. She joined friends Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Dylan Sprouse, Chase Stokes, and AnnaSophia Robb at an Armani Beauty event at the Gansevoort Hotel. They wore matching black outfits including leather jackets.

The Euphoria star's relationship has been in the light in recent weeks. Ever since her co-star Glen Powell split up with girlfriend Gigi Paris, she has been rumored to be having an affair with the man. Certainly, Sweeney and Powell have notable chemistry at events for their upcoming rom-com, but that is what most casting directors are looking for.

The alleged flirting between Sweeney and Glen is just part of the movie promotion, sources told TMZ on April 25. She and Davino are still very much together. There is possibly a united front between Sweeney and Davino in the face of all that speculation. She doesn't seem to talk about him much but she did tell Cosmopolitan in February 2022 that she doesn't want to date anyone in the spotlight.

Who is her fiance Jonathan Davino?

Several coy references Sweeney has made to moving to Chicago to join a "friend" in the past have led to speculation that Davino lives in Chicago. People and TMZ reported that Davino comes from a family that owns 14th Round and Final Bell, a device technology and packaging company. Mista Pizza and Pompei Xpress, both of which have closed, were listed as his restaurants in Crain's Chicago Business.

Sweeney later denied the restauranteur claim in an interview with Glamour UK in December 2023. She said he wasn't a restaurateur. "I don't know where that came from. Neither is he an heir to a pizza company. He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

Do Davino and Sweeney have a long-term relationship?

Their relationship was first reported in 2018, and they were engaged in 2022. The 26-year-old HBO star is 13 years younger than Davino. There aren't many photos of them together, but they were spotted at an Emmys party in Los Angeles in September 2018. They were photographed during a dinner party hosted by InStyle and Kate Spade in October of that year.

Just Jared reported at the time that they were photographed kissing in Hawaii where Sweeney was filming her role on The White Lotus. They had been a couple for six years, Sweeney confessed in December 2023.

What did Sweeney say about Glen Powell dating rumors?

In an interview with Variety in August 2023, Sweeney explained how she and Powell used dating rumors to promote their movie. With a laugh, she said, "It's a rom-com."

"It's what people want! It doesn't really matter to Glen and me. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much. He's so hardworking, and I'm hardworking too." Adding that they enjoyed fueling the gossip, “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

What festivals have Sweeney and Davino attended together?

They were photographed arriving in Venice during the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Each wore a white ensemble to match the other. The SAG-AFTRA strike was ongoing when they arrived, so it wasn't clear if they'd be attending the event. Despite working together on Anyone But You through Sweeney's production company, Sweeney also acted in the production and would thus be barred from promoting the big studio project.

The two were also photographed leaving the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

Do they plan to get married soon?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December, Sweeney said the couple hadn't really started deciding. "I'm so busy at work! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” Sweeney said.

She also discussed working with Davino for her production company Fifty-Fifty Films where Davino is a producing partner. "I think it's amazing to work with people you want to do business with," she said. When someone cheers you on and who fully supports your endeavors, it's amazing. On March 21, 2024, the couple was photographed holding hands in New York City.

