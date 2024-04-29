Tyrese Haliburton Becomes Fourth Player in Pacers History to Record Playoff Triple-Double; Who Are the Other Three?

The Indiana Pacers put together one of their best playoff performances against an equally-matched Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. In a thrilling Game 3 of the 2024 Eastern Conference first-round series, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton had a memorable scoring night.

During Overtime, the tension seemed palpable as either team could have stolen an unexpected victory. With 6.7 seconds left on the clock, Haliburton took matters into his hands and drove down the lane to sink a 15-foot floater, thus, earning the Pacers a 2-1 lead.

Indiana received praise for a collective team effort, with Haliburton earning equal praise for his all-around play. The starting Point Guard recorded his first career playoff triple-double and did so in spectacular fashion.

One thing to note is that Halliburton is only the fourth Pacer to achieve this feat, leaving many fans to wonder who might be the other three.

Haliburton’s Heroics Earn Him a Place Alongside Pacers Legends

Putting up 18 points, 10 rebounds, and an impressive 16 assists, Haliburton's performance served as a difference-maker against the talented duo of Lillard and Middleton. But the two-time All-Star is not alone in this endeavor. Let's look at the other three Pacers players who share this distinction:

Victor Olapido

Oladipo’s efforts in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round forced a Game 7 against the heavy-handed Cleveland Cavaliers led by Lebron James. Scoring 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, Oladipo and the Pacers came close to eliminating the back-to-back finalists.

Oladipo came close to scoring another one in Game 7 but missed the opportunity by four assists. Had the Pacers gone on to eliminate the Cavaliers, battling against Golden State in the finals could’ve been a real possibility. Nonetheless, Olapido made Pacers fans very proud that night.

Paul George

Not too long ago, Paul George was considered the heart and soul of the Pacers franchise. His late game scoring and buzzer-beater finishes made him extremely popular and adored by experts and fans across the league.

One game that fleshed out George’s playoff potential was Game 1 of the 2013 EC first-round round against the Atlanta Hawks. George scored 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists to earn Indiana a 17-point victory over the sixth-seed Hawks.

The Pacers managed to overwhelm both the Hawks and the Knicks in the first round and semis and even pushed the Miami Heat to Game 7 of the conference finals. Had George been out of action due to injury, reaching the conference finals, let alone surviving the Knicks would’ve been next to impossible.

Mark Jackson

Known for his smooth handles and passing skills, Mark Jackson is considered one of the most dynamic point guards in Pacers history. Jackson was equally skilled come playoff time and would showcase top-level playmaking on multiple occasions.

One such performance came during Game 5 of the 1998 Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. The former All-Star dropped 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists to finish big and led the Pacers to a respectable 4-1 win.

Beyond individual stats, Haliburton’s clutch performance was a reflection to his on-court leadership and team skills. His 16 assists were the second most by a Pacers player in a playoff game, falling just one short of Mark Jackson’s record (17) set back in 1998.

This triple-double is likely the beginning of good things to come towards Halliburton's playoff career.

Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference first round between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will take place on April 28, at 7 p.m (E.T) and 4 p.m (P.T). Fans can watch the live action on TNT or stream the game on SlingTV.

Those looking for an alternative live TV streaming option can choose to head over to Hulu+LiveTV where you can watch all your favorite sports, including NFL.

