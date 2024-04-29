Richie Sambora is back and with a bang! The star recently released a new song titled I Pray. This is the first song he has put out in decades.

A source close to Richie revealed that he has a “bag of hits” lined up for release and that the singer never stopped writing them. The ex-Bon Jovi drummer opened up about how the process of making songs is different as a solo artist. He also spoke about the “freedom” that comes with it. This is what Richie Sambora says about his new single.

Richie Sambora talks about a new single

Richie Sambora released his first song I Pray in over a decade. The track came out on April 25. The star is scheduled to release three more songs in the upcoming week. A source told People that the artist has multiple singles lined up that are lined up for release. "He's been doing a lot of writing the last couple years," they revealed. The source disclosed that the musician never stopped writing hits and has a "bag of hits" ready. Reportedly Sambora is on a "songwriting tear."

In a statement, Richie spoke about how writing and making music brings him joy in life. "I’m at that point in my life where I am truly happy and a big part of that joy comes from writing songs and making music," he shared.

Sambora also admitted how he has “tremendous freedom” with making music because getting the song to the top of the charts is not his priority anymore. The musician quickly added how regardless of the motive behind writing he still has put “craftsmanship, love and care” into his new songs.

Richie explains how he put exactly as much effort into his new songs as he did when making Slippery When Wet or New Jersey for the band Bon Jovi. “I hope they bring a similar happiness to those that choose to listen and push play on streaming services," he added. Richie’s upcoming songs are titled Livin’ Alone, Songs That Wrote My Life, and Believe.

Richie Sambora was a drummer and one of the founding members of the famous American rock band Bon Jovi. The musician abruptly decided to quit the band to take care of his young daughter amid his divorce. Jon Bon Jovi recently revealed how there is no “animosity” between him and Sambora.

Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story was a docuseries about the band Bon Jovi featuring the members. The Hulu docuseries that recently came out focused on the sudden departure of Richie Sambora and how it affected the band. In a recent interview, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that he and Richie never had “animosity” between them. The two even got together to watch a part of the docuseries together.

In an interview with People Richie Sambora reveals how he did not regret his decision to leave the band but admits that he regrets the way he did it.

Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is now available to stream on Hulu.

