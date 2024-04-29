The Midnight Romance in Hagwon trailer: Wi Ha Joon's love for Jung Ryeo Won remains unchanged in 10 years

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon features Wi Ha Joo and Jung Ryeo Won in the lead roles. The romance drama, directed by Ahn Pan Seok, who is known for helming Something in the Rain, has been garnering a lot of anticipation and expectations from fans. The latest trailer reveals that Wi Ha Joon joins the academy where Jung Ryeo Won works and they slowly come closer to each other.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon main trailer, featuring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryo Won

On April 29, tvN released the main trailer of their upcoming drama, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. Wi Ha Joon's character quits his previous job and joins an academy as a teacher, where Jung Ryeo Won's character works. He was her student and after 10 years, they reunited as colleagues. Romance bubbles as they start working together.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is scheduled to premiere on May 11. Director Ahn Pan Seok, who is known for romance dramas like Something In The Rain, One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair, and Heard It Through The Grapevine, has worked on this project. Therefore, the drama is surrounded by hype and anticipation. The script has been written by Park Kyung Hwa.

Advertisement

The drama stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon. The story revolves around the characters Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor.

Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Seo Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her. Jung Ryeo Won is a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student joins her academy as a rookie tutor. Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of an excellent student who received academic support from the academy and earned an elite badge. He was popular back in school because of his witty and assertive personality.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears’ finale beats Crash Landing on You; secures highest drama ratings in tvN history