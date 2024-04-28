Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Gong Yoo in talks to act with Song Hye Kyo, HYBE-ADOR feud, BTS' RM announces 2nd solo album and more

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo are in talks to lead the upcoming drama which is being written by Our Blues writer and directed by Coffee Prince's director. Both are mega actors and this project is expected to tell the story of people who work at a broadcasting station. HYBE and ADOR's feud has been in the spotlight for the week with all eyes on the developments. BTS' RM will be releasing his second solo album this May.

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo in talks to come together for upcoming drama

Song Hye Kyo is considering taking up the main role in an upcoming drama by the scriptwriter of That Winter, The Wind Blows. They had worked on the drama which was released in 2013. They had also worked together for the 2008 drama Worlds Within. Gong Yoo is also in talks to join the project and will reuniting with Coffee Prince director Lee Yoo Jung.

BTS' RM's upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person

On April 26, BTS' RM announced that he would be dropping his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24. The member is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and his upcoming album release comes as a piece of good news for fans. The album will consist of 11 tracks in total. Multiple music videos will also be unveiled along with the album. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

HYBE versus ADOR feud

HYBE and ADOR have been at a tug of war since earlier this week. ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin faced serious accusations from the parent company HYBE and also released an audit report that stated that the CEO was planning to leave the company. Along with that, shaman involvement, revealing artists' personal information, and many more accusations were made against her.

In response, Min Hee Jin also held a press conference in which she stated her side. Rumors as of April 28 suggest HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk's involvement in a cult. As of the latest reports, the company is looking into these rumors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat