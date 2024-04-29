Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears’ finale beats Crash Landing on You; secures highest drama ratings in tvN history

Queen of Tears, the beloved tvN drama, wrote its own chapter in network history with an unforgettable finale that fans had eagerly awaited. Surpassing even the acclaimed Crash Landing On You, the finale of Queen of Tears soared to become the highest-rated drama in tvN's history.

Queen of Tears overtakes Crash Landing on You’s ratings

On April 28, the highly anticipated finale of the beloved romance featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won broke records, claiming the title for the highest viewership ratings ever recorded for a tvN drama. Nielsen Korea reported that the finale episode of Queen of Tears achieved an impressive nationwide average rating of 24.850 percent, surpassing the previous record of 21.683 percent set by the finale of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s cross-border romance series Crash Landing on You in February 2020.

Meanwhile, JTBC's mystery thriller Hide concluded with an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent for its finale. KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic saw a surge in viewership, reaching a nationwide average of 15.2 percent for the evening. Meanwhile, MBN's Missing Crown Prince garnered an average rating of 2.4 percent for its sixth episode.

Plot of Queen of Tears and Crash Landing on You

Queen of Tears spins the miraculous tale of Baek Hyeon Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the legal director of the prestigious Queens Group conglomerate, and his wife Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won), affectionately dubbed the "queen" of Queens Group's department stores. Their journey is a blend of miracles, thrills, and laughter, capturing the essence of their extraordinary love story.

In Crash Landing on You, Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), the strong and dynamic CEO of Se Ri's Choice, finds herself unexpectedly swept away to North Korea in a freak accident while promoting one of her brands.

Fate intervenes as she is rescued by the charming Captain Ri Jeong Hyuk (Hyun Bin), who is on border patrol duty. Aware of the dangerous results of her presence, Captain Ri and his unit shield and safeguard Se Ri, navigating through situations and political issues to protect their blossoming connection. Amidst all the bullets and familial pressures, these star-crossed lovers defy all odds to keep their love story alive.

