Days after making a comeback with Youth Chapter 1 : Youth Days, I had the wonderful opportunity to ask K-pop boy group EPEX about their return to the music scene. The boys who first debuted in 2021, have found their way around complex releases, always exploring a new color to showcase to their fans.

This time, the group pre-released a track called Graduation Day which melted the hearts of many ZENITHs worldwide with its relatable lyrics and handsome visuals of the eight members who posed as high school seniors. The melodic track makes it a point to run over the many talents the boys possess and reiterates the significance of youth in one’s life.

EPEX dishes on making a comeback with Youth2Youth

Revealing their thoughts about dropping new music and sharing the points they think are the most crucial for this release, C9 Entertainment's EPEX members said the following in an exclusive revelation.

JEFF: Since all EPEX’s members turned adults this year, I would like you to focus on our growth, such as a deeper look at our inner selves and mature expressions.

MU: For anyone who is currently going through their youth, I hope you will be able to focus on the realistic, relatable lyrics. For the title track, please listen to the sweet melody that combines our voices and the voices of a mixed choir of 20 people of similar ages with us! Also, its choreography is emotional and contains many expressions that emphasize the lines, so I hope you can see these points from our performance.

BAEKSEUNG: We’re going to tell you a story that EPEX members can tell through our viewpoint of becoming adults. It contains the beginning of youth, the pain or loneliness of youth, worries, concerns, and the beauty of that time through songs and performances. Please focus on the youth that EPEX expresses!

YEWANG: As we sing about youth, a voice suitable for youth and a voice that contains worries and excitement could also be key listening points. Each song has a different theme, so I hope you can focus on the emotions of boys who have entered youth in each track.

WISH: It contains stories about our concerns, dreams, and love during our splendid and young times that come to mind when we think of youth. All eight tracks present melodies that suit the lyrics and lyrics that suit the melody, so following our messages behind the lyrics will help you understand and immerse yourself in each track.

AYDEN: It’s an album about the problems, concerns, and love that young people in this era are experiencing. I hope that our fans will focus on the lyrics of the eight songs and listen carefully to the message that each song hopes to convey.

A-MIN: As our title track speaks to youth from the perspective of youth, I hope you can focus on EPEX, who are right amid their youth. I hope our message reaches your heart.

KEUM: I want you to focus on the comforting message that we convey through the lyrics. I hope you feel that no matter who you are or what you look like, we empathize with you and we’re always next to you.

Furthermore, the eight members of EPEX shared their own favorite bits from Youth2Youth!

JEFF: I personally like my part of the chorus in the first verse, “You shine brighter than anyone else.” As much as the recording process went smoothly, I was happy with the outcome. In addition, I have more love for that part because I looked good in that part of the music video.

MU: I, of course, love its lyrics, but my favorite part of the song is the choreography, especially the part where YEWANG hugs MU. I think the viewers can also feel comforted by that part.

BAEKSEUNG: I like all the chorus parts of Youth2Youth. I think we can feel the grandness when we all dance together.

YEWANG: I like the part where we sing with the choir at the end of the title track because, with many people’s voices blended in that part, I was touched as if we’re not alone and someone else is helping us.

WISH: I like the lyrics “Hold my hand” because that particular line can imply containing many behind stories.

AYDEN: There’s a line in the chorus that goes, “Here, we are in the blue spring”, and that part is my favorite because blue spring means youth, also that part’s choreography is where we pretend to be sleeping, which is very cute!

A-MIN: In the last chorus, the part where WISH dances alone in the center and the members cheering for him is my favorite.

KEUM: There’s one section of JEFF’s part where everyone makes eye contact and claps together, and I really like that part because it feels like I’m sharing my on-stage emotions with the members!

Watch the Youth2Youth music video and let us know your most-liked parts below.

