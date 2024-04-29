BTS’ RM will be releasing his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Time, in the coming days. Ahead of its release, BIGHIT Music has also announced the pre-release track for the album. Titled Come Back To Me, the release date for the track has also been revealed.

BTS' RM set to reveal pre-release track for upcoming solo album

On April 29, 2024, at midnight KST, BIGHIT Music announced the pre-release track for BTS’ RM by posting a story on the label’s official Instagram page. The song is called Come Back To Me, which will be released on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST. Furthermore, the track will also consist of a music video, which will be released along with the song. Furthermore, other exciting promotional releases, such as concept photos, music video teasers, and tracklists, will be unveiled from May 1, 2024, onwards.

The announcement for the upcoming new album was made a few days ago. The artist announced the release through his official social media page. Along with the album, the music video for the main song will also be released. Furthermore, several speculations are circulating online that Lee Sung Jin, the South Korean director who created the critically acclaimed series BEEF, will also be involved with the project. The rumors started after the director shared RM's album on his social media page.

More about BTS' RM

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, is known not just for his rapping skills but also for his exceptional talent for songwriting. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.

Additionally, he has an extensive list of collaborations with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Lil Nas X and more. Currently, the artist is enlisted in the mandatory South Korean military and will be discharged sometime around 2025. He pre-recorded the album ahead of his enrollment in the military and as per rules, he will not be involved in any commercial promotion.