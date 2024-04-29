Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his batting skills, AbRam bowls to Rinku Dhawan during KKR’s practice session; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest cheerleaders of his team Kolkata Knight Riders and there is no denying this fact. He makes sure to be there for most of his team's matches. We often get a glimpse of the actor from the stands clapping for his team and waving at his fans. But now we have got our hands on videos of the actor trying his batting skills during the practice session.

Not only can we see the Pathaan star playing in the video but there is also a video where his youngest son AbRam can be seen bowling to Rinku Dhawan. At the same time, Papa SRK looks at him with pride.

Shah Rukh Khan trying his hands on batting

In the first video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan looking dapper in a Kolkata Knight Rider jersey that he paired over black baggy pants. He is sporting his single ponytail hairstyle making him look even more handsome. The actor can be seen batting and smiling after he hit a decent shot.

Check out the video:

Rinku Dhawan bats on AbRam Khan’s balls

Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan's recent projects have kept him busy in the film industry. His latest appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, which performed well at the box office. This success added to Shah Rukh's list of hits in 2023, following the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawaan.

Looking ahead, the superstar is gearing up for his next project, The King, an action thriller. Notably, this film marks the big screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, who was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The King will also feature action sequences overseen by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed King Khan in Pathaan.

