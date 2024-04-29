RIIZE will be releasing their first-ever mini-album titled RIIZING in the coming days. As scheduled, the group has three B-side tracks from the albums, serving as pre-release songs. Moreover, they surprised the fans by releasing music videos for two songs, One Kiss and 9 Days.

RIIZE releases music videos for One Kiss and 9 Days

On April 29, 2024, at midnight KST, RIIZE dropped the music videos for the tracks One Kiss and 9 Days ahead of their album release. Initially, it was scheduled for the group to release the two tracks along with Honestly as pre-release songs for the album. However, they pleasantly surprised the fans by releasing music videos for the songs as well. Both the songs have a unique sound that aligns with the group’s concept. Moreover, both music videos showcase the members in casual settings where they let loose and have fun rather than a strict choreography.

Previously, the group revealed their schedule and plans for their upcoming comeback. Firstly, the group has officially released their debut performance single, Siren, on all streaming platforms. Moreover, they also released the song Impossible along with the music video, which serves as the prologue single for the upcoming album. The group is gearing up for their first fan concert called RIIZING DAY across various cities in Asia, which will commence on May 4, 2024. In June 2024, the group will release their first mini-album, titled RIIZING. The new songs from the album will also be performed at the concert.

Watch 9 Days and One Kiss music videos

More about RIIZE

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

Moreover, RIIZE has also been announced as the K-pop act to be performing at the Tecate Emblema concert in Mexico City. They make history as the first K-pop act to perform at the event. The show will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico.