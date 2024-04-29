Candace Parker-Jalen Brunson Controversy Explained: How WNBA Legend Riled Up Fans With Incorrect Statement on Knicks Star

Candace Parker announced her retirement from the WNBA after being in the league for 16 years. Parker has an illustrious career in the league where she won three titles and two MVP awards as well. She also won two Olympic gold medals. However, in recent times she was in the limelight for her comments on Jalen Brunson rather than her game on the court. Her comments sparked a controversy and she was called out on social media by Jalen Brunson fans.

What did Candace Parker say about Brunson?

“We’ve seen Jalen Brunson in the playoffs with the (Dallas Mavericks), and he was No. 2 or 3 but as a No. 1 option last season in the playoffs, great first round, second round not so much,” Parker said.

Parker further talked about Brunson being a liability as a defender. She added, "I believe that we are also discussing his defensive game. If we consider the defensive things the Warriors had to do with Steph Curry during their runs, they will have to surround him with other elite defenders." Parker made these comments in January.

Fans prove Parker wrong with stats

Several fans quickly accessed the statistics, which told a different tale. In the first round of the previous season, Brunson averaged 24 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the second round versus the Miami Heat, he recorded significantly better stats (31/6.3/5.5), along with higher field goal and 3-point percentages.

Jalen Brunson proving his critiques wrong

Brunson is cooking in the playoffs as the former Mavericks star dropped a Knicks playoff record of 47 points against the Philadelphia 76ers to give the Knicks a 3-1 lead in the playoff series. Brunson has been highly effective defensively as well as he has managed to stay out of foul trouble to hurt the opposition by his stunning offensive display.

