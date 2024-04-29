Candace Parker-Jalen Brunson Controversy Explained: How WNBA Legend Riled Up Fans With Incorrect Statement on Knicks Star

Candace Parker has taken retirement but the Knicks fans haven't forgotten her comments about Jalen Brunson and reminded her of that as Knicks won game 4 against 76ers.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 29, 2024  |  09:30 AM IST |  8.3K
Getty Images
Jalen Brunson and Candace Parker

Candace Parker announced her retirement from the WNBA after being in the league for 16 years. Parker has an illustrious career in the league where she won three titles and two MVP awards as well. She also won two Olympic gold medals. However, in recent times she was in the limelight for her comments on Jalen Brunson rather than her game on the court. Her comments sparked a controversy and she was called out on social media by Jalen Brunson fans.

Jalen Brunson

What did Candace Parker say about Brunson?

“We’ve seen Jalen Brunson in the playoffs with the (Dallas Mavericks), and he was No. 2 or 3 but as a No. 1 option last season in the playoffs, great first round, second round not so much,” Parker said.

Parker further talked about Brunson being a liability as a defender. She added, “I believe that we are also discussing his defensive game. If we consider the defensive things the Warriors had to do with Steph Curry during their runs, they will have to surround him with other elite defenders.” Parker made these comments in January.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now


Fans prove Parker wrong with stats

Several fans quickly accessed the statistics, which told a different tale. In the first round of the previous season, Brunson averaged 24 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the second round versus the Miami Heat, he recorded significantly better stats (31/6.3/5.5), along with higher field goal and 3-point percentages.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jalen Brunson Reacts to Cody Rhodes Finishing His Story by Beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40


Jalen Brunson proving his critiques wrong

Brunson is cooking in the playoffs as the former Mavericks star dropped a Knicks playoff record of 47 points against the Philadelphia 76ers to give the Knicks a 3-1 lead in the playoff series. Brunson has been highly effective defensively as well as he has managed to stay out of foul trouble to hurt the opposition by his stunning offensive display.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jalen Brunson's Wife, Ali Marks?

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles