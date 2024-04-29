General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nikolas Confront Ava About Her Feelings for Sonny?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Monday, April 29, Dex Heller stumbles upon Kristina Corinthos-Davis in the park, sparking a confrontation fueled by suspicion and uncertainty.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Meanwhile, Drew Cain calls Michael and Willow for a mysterious meeting, hinting at a potential career-changing proposal for Willow. As Ava Jerome pays Nikolas Cassadine a visit to discuss his impending transfer, a probing question from Nikolas sets the stage for a revealing conversation about Ava's true feelings.

As Kristina grills Dex about his intentions and Drew unveils his proposition to Michael and Willow, Ava finds herself in a precarious position during her visit to Nikolas in Pentonville. Nikolas wastes no time in confronting Ava about her relationship with Sonny, forcing Ava to confront her own conflicted emotions. Meanwhile, tensions escalate between Jason and John "Jagger" Cates as they clash over the FBI's investigation, while Carly Spencer finds herself drawn into the fray.

In another corner of Port Charles, Valentin Cassadine's clandestine meeting with Jack Brennan raises suspicions, prompting Anna Devane to seek out Jason's assistance in uncovering the truth. As Anna embarks on her quest for answers, Nina faces a tempting proposition that could reignite her passionate connection with Drew. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

With secrets and betrayals lurking around every corner, the residents of Port Charles find themselves embroiled in a web of intrigue and deception. As Nikolas and Ava's confrontation unfolds and Anna's investigation intensifies, the stage is set for explosive revelations that will shake the very foundations of General Hospital. Tune in to witness the drama unfold as alliances are tested and loyalties are pushed to the brink in the quest for truth and justice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events