Bhad Bhabie reveals transformation after removing 'all' fillers; Deets here

Bhad Bhabie, the model and rapper famous for her viral appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016, has made headlines yet again. This time, it's for her decision to remove all of her facial fillers, joining a growing list of celebrities who have reversed their cosmetic procedures. The 21-year-old artist, real name Danielle Bregoli, used Instagram to share her transformation with her followers.

The decision to reverse fillers

Bhad Bhabie recently shared a bare-faced video on Instagram Stories, revealing her decision to dissolve all of her facial fillers. She explained her reasoning for the move, cautioning her followers not to get cosmetic injections unless absolutely necessary.

"Dissolved all my filler," she wrote. "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it. It makes you look so much older and blocks your lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face!"

This decision represents a significant shift for Bhad Bhabie, who had previously been open about her cosmetic procedures. In 2021, she revealed that she had received lip fillers, veneers, Sculptra, and silicone injections in her buttocks in response to speculation about cosmetic surgery.

Embracing natural beauty

Bhad Bhabie's decision to go all-natural comes at a time of personal transition. She recently had her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn, whom she has been romantically linked with since 2020. The couple is notoriously private about their relationship, but they do occasionally share glimpses of their lives together on social media.

The rapper's journey to motherhood was kept secret for months before she revealed her pregnancy in December 2023. She teased the arrival of her daughter with a black-and-white photo on Instagram Story, cradling the newborn in her arms. While Bhad Bhabie hasn't revealed much about her daughter, she did hint at her name during her baby shower, with monogrammed pillows reading 'Kali Love.'

The road to parenthood

Throughout her pregnancy, Bhad Bhabie kept her baby's face hidden from the camera. However, she did provide her fans with a glimpse into her motherhood journey by documenting events such as her baby shower on social media.

Bhad Bhabie's transformation not only reflects her desire for a more natural appearance, but it also represents a new chapter in her life as a mother. As she travels down this road, she continues to grow both personally and professionally, captivating audiences with her honesty and openness.

