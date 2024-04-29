Mommy-to-be Yami Gautam reveals she will be working mother; 'Glad I have very supportive husband'

Actress Yami Gautam is currently in the last leg of her pregnancy. She’s all set to welcome her first child with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in May this year. In a recent interview, Yami candidly revealed how she plans to direct her life post-pregnancy and that she won’t be taking a long hiatus to jump back on sets.

While speaking to Times of India, Yami Gautam confessed that her mother Anjali Gautam, and sister Surilie Gautam are her biggest support system. The Article 370 actress recalled how her mother raised her with a lot of patience and love. She continued, “I remember she was very playful with us. I also liked the way she would correct us and keep us occupied.”

Times when Yami asked her mother how was she able to smoothly manage everything, she told the actress, “You can’t take notes because it doesn’t work like that.” Further speaking about her sister, Yami admitted that Surilie also did a great job raising her child and that she’s very close to her nephew Saibhang Singh Bhatti.

Yami Gautam admits to being a working mother

The actress is currently at the peak of her career with several back-to-back critical successes including OMG 2, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Lost. Yami in the same interview revealed that even though she will be prioritising her family right now, she will soon get back to work without much time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Yami confessed, “I will be a working mother. My mother and mother-in-law have been working women and have balanced it well. They have set an example for me. Also, I am glad I have a very supportive husband.”

After the success of Article 370, Yami reveals she has the confidence to shoulder a project

For the unversed, Yami and her husband will be reuniting for a film titled Dhoom Dhaam. Further talking about how she sees herself in the cinema business, Yami confessed, “I believe the power lies in the script. I don’t take narrations. I like reading my scripts. I make notes and always give feedback.”

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam reveals she’s spending last weeks of pregnancy reading Ramayana brought by husband Aditya Dhar