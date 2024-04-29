'I Don't Think That's A Sin': Jon Bon Jovi Shares His Thoughts On Having Hologram Or Avatar Tour In Future

In recent years, many artists from the music industry, especially rock and roll music, have adopted technology while promoting their tours and making their performances much more engaging. A similar emotion was recently portrayed by Jon Bon Jovi while sharing his views about holograms or avatar tours.

Know what the artist, who is one of the most acclaimed rock stars in the world and who has set himself as an idol in the grand musical revolution, has to say about this technology.

Jon Bon Jovi about the Hologram Tour

Among the biggest changes in the musical industry that people and fans have noticed is the inclusion of technology. One highly embraced technology in the last few years is the addition of hologram concerts that have been adopted by big names such as ABBA and Ronnie James Dio.

One of the artists who decided to keep their legacy alive through a virtual band that will be made up of avatars is KISS.

During his recent interview with the UCR’s Matt Wardlaw, the Always singer was asked if he and his bandmates would consider having a hologram tour, to which Bon Jovi showed intriguing optimism.

“I don't think I'm opposed to anything like it yet,” stated the artist, while also doubting the existence of such technology.

He even stated that he doesn't “mind the idea of images of us being out there” during the concerts, adding, “I don't think that's a sin. I don't find that to be at all a turn-off.”

Jon Bon Jovi's upcoming releases

The music that his band produced was one of the most superior gifts to the world. Being confident about the long life his music would live, even when they will leave the stage for good, Jon Bon Jovi stated that his tracks “will live on and people are going to always sing them,” in “bar,” “karaoke,” and “on the top of their lungs at the radio.”

With the release of the latest series available on Hulu that details the roots of the musicality of the band, the Livin’ on a Prayer singer is now coming forth with another banger.

Forever, the band's 16th studio album, will be released on June 7. Calling the album “a return to joy,” Jon Bon Jovi added, “From the writing through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good, Bon Jovi.”

ALSO READ: Did Jon Bon Jovi Write A New Song For Daughter Stephanie's Wedding? Find Out