'Disappointed': Joel Embiid Calls Out 76ers Fans After Knicks Fans Take Over Wells Fargo Center in Game 4

New York Knicks are one game away from qualifying for the next round of the playoffs after winning game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. However, the game will be remembered more for the Knicks fans than the players as they absolutely took over the home arena of the Philadelphia 76ers and that hasn’t gone down well with Joel Embiid.

What did Joel Embiid have to say?

Embiid said, "I'm disappointed. I love our fans. I think it's unfortunate. I'm not calling them out. It is disappointing. Obviously, you've got a lot of Knicks fans. They're down the road. I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years.

He further added: "It kind of pisses me off. Especially considering that Philadelphia is known as a sports town. They've turned up every time. And that shouldn't, in my opinion. It's not acceptable.

Knicks fans made their presence felt with chants

The Knicks fans made sure that they were heard loud and clear when they started chanting MVP for Jalen Brunson whenever he was on the free-throw line. The chants of 'Let's go Knicks' also kept coming from them. Jalen Brunson didn't disappoint the loyal Knicks fans as he went on to set a Knicks playoff record with 47 points in New York's 97-92 victory.

What did Brunson say about the Knicks support?

Brunson said: “Hearing and seeing the Knicks in this place was awesome. It's fantastic. They are genuine. They will always be there, wherever we are. I'm grateful and express my gratitude. And without them, many of these circumstances couldn't be handled."

Fans of the 76ers are not assured an opportunity to make amends. Tuesday, the series moves back to New York for Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks can win the series and end Philadelphia's season.

