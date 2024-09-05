Actor Ahn Jae Min and Rainbow's Jung Yoon Hye announce October marriage plans; drop stunning wedding PICS

Actor Ahn Jae Min and Rainbow’s Jung Yoon Hye are all set to tie the knot this October. The couple recently announced their marriage plans on their respective social media handles. Both of them shared the good news through heartfelt letters to fans, revealing how long the other has been by their side, supporting them through thick and thin.

On September 4, Jung Yoon Hye and Ahn Jae Min took to their official Instagram handles and announced their October wedding. The Rainbow member expressed her excitement through heartfelt lines that read, “I have exciting news—I’m getting married! It feels a bit awkward, but I’m also thrilled. The person I’m marrying has been by my side for a long time, like a close friend and a strong supporter. He is someone who consistently offers unwavering love and has a strong sense of responsibility. I believe he will be a great support in my future.”

She further explained how despite their respective flaws, both of them always find ways to respect, cherish, and love each other. She ended the letter by expressing gratitude towards Rainnous (Rainbow’s official fan club).

Notably, she is now the third member of the girl group to walk the aisle, following her bandmates Jisook and Go Woori.

Advertisement

Read Jung Yoo Hye’s post here:

Meanwhile, the groom-to-be Ahn Jae Min also personally shared the good news with his fans. Taking to his Instagram, he penned, “I want to tell my loved ones that this October, I will commit to someone who has supported me through my worries and insecurities for a long time.”

The actor added, “I will cherish everyone’s warm wishes and promise to love and care for each other as we live happily together.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Read Ahn Jae Min’s letter here:

In 2009, Jung Yoon Hye debuted with the girl group Rainbow with their first mini-album Gossip Girl. She has also established an acting career in the KBS2 drama Through the Waves and the MBC series The Great Wives.

On the other hand, her fiance Ahn Jae Min is an actor who made his debut with the 2003 drama Screen starring Gon Yoo. He has since appeared in Ghost Over Flowers, One Summer Night, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE hits 1 billion Spotify streams, making him FIRST K-pop soloist to have two albums achieve this feat