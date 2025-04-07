GRWM: Mira Kapoor shows how to use one lipstick shade for eyes and blush in a 7-step makeup routine

Just like her fashion game, Mira Kapoor also nails it with her beauty skills. Every time, just like her ensemble, she ensures her facial features are enhanced with subtle makeup glam. In her recent Get Ready With Me video, she reveals her secret beauty tips that give her a beaming glow throughout the night. So, let’s dive into the details!

1. Bounce Back Toner

In the latest GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video, Mira Kapoor begins her perfect party-ready look with a refreshing spray that instantly gives her a hydrating glow. She spritzes it all over her face 5–6 times, and with its super-light touch, it’s the ideal way to kickstart your makeup glam.

2. Moisturizer

To enhance that hydrating glow for both face and lips, Shahid Kapoor’s wife then applied a moisturizer. After application, she recommends leaving it on for about 2 minutes—just enough to feel the difference. This step is crucial for making the skin feel soft, plump, and perfectly prepped for a smooth makeup base.

3. Sunscreen

A crucial step for healthy skin: never skip sunscreen! After applying moisturizer, take a few drops of sunscreen and gently spread it all over your face to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. When choosing the right sunscreen, be sure to check the texture to ensure it doesn’t leave behind any white patches or greasiness.

4. Apply concealer

Next, it’s time to enhance the already glowing skin with a touch of concealer. Mira Kapoor applied it just under her eyes, helping to create a more even and radiant complexion.

5. Use skin tint

Once you’re done with the concealer, you can gently move forward with your makeup routine by applying a skin tint. To avoid the heaviness of foundation, a skin tint helps even out your skin tone while maintaining a natural look. Take a small amount on your fingers and apply it to your forehead, nose, chin, and neck, then blend it out evenly.

6. Brush eyebrows

Amid the makeup glam, don’t forget your eyebrows. Give them a defined look by brushing them in the same direction, ensuring they appear sharp and neat.

7. Lipstick

The Kapoor girl showcased the versatility of lipstick by using the same shade on her lips, cheeks, and even eyes. She opted for a soft, nude hue that added an elegant touch to her look without appearing over the top.

With Mira Kapoor’s makeup tips, you can enhance your party look to turn heads effortlessly. Take cues now!

