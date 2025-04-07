Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Reveals BTS Details of Sultry Rain Scene With Jonathan Bailey: ‘It Involved a Lot of…’

Is there anything more iconic than the romantic rain scene in season 2 of Bridgerton? We'll wait. Talking about the same, actress Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on the show, shared how they prepped for that unforgettable scene alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Ashley opened up about it in the latest issue of US Weekly. She told the outlet, “It took a while.” While recalling the same, the actress stated, “From what I remember—because that was years ago—it involved a lot of hair dryers, and you just commit to it.”

Advertisement

She also told the outlet about their dedication to making sure that they got the shot and they “looked as amazing and believable as they could be. So, rain or no rain, we just committed to it.”

Season 2 of the show, which is based on the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn, remains a favorite among the show’s fans as they still appreciate the onscreen chemistry between Ashley and Bailey, who portrays the role of Anthony Bridgerton.

The fans were truly ecstatic to see both actors appear once again on the beloved show. It’s time for them to get more excited as the onscreen couple is confirmed to make their return in Bridgerton’s season 4, per US Weekly.

During her conversation with the publication, Ashley stated that she could say that she was very “excited for the world to see this season. It just gets better and better.”

Advertisement

She mentioned not being “allowed” to talk much more; she did, however, mention that Bridgerton and other projects have utilized intimacy coordinators. She stated that they “treat them like choreographers,” adding, “So everyone feels safe and everyone knows what to expect.”

It can surely be said that it must be hard for fans to be patient as the next season of Bridgerton drops, but in the meantime, they can catch up on the previous seasons of the series on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus: Composer Won't Be Returning to Show After Mike White 'Cut' Season 3 Theme Short Even When Fans Were 'Furious'