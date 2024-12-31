30+ Love Poems to Make Her Feel Special And Deepen Your Bond

Love is a profound feeling and can’t be described in words. The recipe for a healthy relationship consists of a few time-tested ingredients, including loyalty, kindness, compassion, faith, and romance. And if your wife/girlfriend is in love with poetry, then sharing love poems could be an excellent way to enliven your bond and convey your feelings. You need not wear a writer’s hat to impress the love of your life through eloquent words — here we have a list of the most beautiful poems to make her feel special.

There are so many things that she does for you, and as a loving man, confessing your love through poetry can serve as a sweet gesture of romance and bring you two closer together. Poetry is a great way to express gratitude to your special one and make her feel on top of the world. From romantic to short — we have a plethora of poems that will make her smile and strengthen your relationship.



Romantic Poems to Make Her Feel Special

1. I Do Not Love You Except Because I Love You

I do not love you except because I love you;

I go from loving to not loving you,

From waiting to not waiting for you

My heart moves from cold to fire.

I love you only because it’s you the one I love;

I hate you deeply, and hating you

Bend to you, and the measure of my changing love for you

Is that I do not see you but love you blindly.

— Pablo Neruda

2. A Gentle Embrace

Your love is like a warm embrace,

Filling my heart with a gentle grace,

You are the sun on a cloudy day,

And in your arms, I find my way.

My heart is yours, forever true,

For in you, my love, I've found my muse,

With every beat, my love for you grows,

And in your love, I find repose.

— Anonymous

3. To You, I Promise

My love for you is unconditional and enduring.

To you I promise to always be reassuring.

My love for you protects you and is honorable.

To you I promise to always be faithful.

My love for you is understanding and passionate.

To you I promise to always be compassionate.

My love for you is thoughtful and cherishing.

To you I promise to always be devoted and caring.

My love for you is patient and kind.

To you I promise this always until the end of time.

My love for you is selfless and forgiving.

To you I promise this always, for as long as I am living.

My love for you is devoted and encouraging.

To you I promise to always listen and never be detouring.

I promise to show you, my wife, that I love you in all that I do.

I can promise these things because with all of my heart I love you.

— Danny Blackburn

4. Life In A Love

Escape me?

Never—

Beloved!

While I am I, and you are you,

So long as the world contains us both,

Me the loving and you the loth,

While the one eludes, must the other pursue.

My life is a fault at last, I fear:

It seems too much like a fate, indeed!

Though I do my best I shall scarce succeed.

But what if I fail of my purpose here?

It is but to keep the nerves at strain,

To dry one’s eyes and laugh at a fall,

And, baffled, get up and begin again,—

So the chase takes up one’s life, that’s all.

While, look but once from your farthest bound

At me so deep in the dust and dark,

No sooner the old hope goes to ground

Than a new one, straight to the self-same mark,

I shape me—

Ever

Removed!

— Robert Browning

5. For Us

Don’t want it to pass,

Don’t want to let it go.

Hope it will last till my last breath

And stay with me till the last moment.

My skin craves your hugs and cuddles.

The racing of heart and the calmness around,

Mellow voices of beating heart

What does it say?

Let the rest of the world fall apart.

Stay still and shower me,

With slow kisses and caresses.

We are all we need.

— Anonymous

6. Love

A million stars up in the sky

one shines brighter I can’t deny

A love so precious a love so true

a love that comes from me to you

The angels sing when you are near

within your arms I have nothing to fear

You always know just what to say

just talking to you makes my day

I love you honey with all of my heart

together forever and never to part.

— Justin Cauley

7. Forces of the Universe

Call it magic or gifts of the universe.

But like the earth rotating around the sun,

My heart yearns for yours,

As we share sweet walks in the rain.

Like the very laws that guide, I’m writing down the words,

Guided by the forces of the universe.

— Anonymous

8. In Her Eyes

In her eyes, I saw what a thousand future holds.

In her eyes, my day calls for joy.

In her eyes, the moon shines bright.

In her eyes, even the oceans make their wishes.

In her eyes, lies the desire for love.

In her eyes, I see two luminous stars.

— Anonymous

9. When I’m With You

In your arms,

I’m in my safe haven.

With you holding me tight,

I have no other craving.

I tell you everything

and never with a lie:

all my worldly secrets

and everything that once made me cry.

Everything in my past,

with you I can forget it all.

I know I can trust you

to catch me if I fall.

If only I could explain

how much love I have for you.

Then maybe, just maybe,

you’d feel it too.

— Blakelee

10. A Red, Red Rose

O my Luve is like a red, red rose

That’s newly sprung in June;

O my Luve is like the melody

That’s sweetly played in tune.

So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,

So deep in love am I;

And I will love thee still, my dear,

Till a’ the seas gang dry.

Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,

And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;

I will love thee still, my dear,

While the sands o’ life shall run.

And fare thee weel, my only luve!

And fare thee weel awhile!

And I will come again, my luve,

Though it were ten thousand mile.

— Robert Burns

Short Poems to Make Her Feel Special

11. Symphony of the Soul

In the symphony of the soul, your love’s the key,

Unlocking a melody of ecstasy.

In your gaze, a story untold,

In our love, a bond so bold.

— Anonymous

12. One Hundred Love Sonnets: XVII

I don’t love you as if you were a rose of salt, topaz,

or arrow of carnations that propagate fire:

I love you as one loves certain obscure things,

secretly, between the shadow and the soul.

— Pablo Neruda

13. My Love

Love is a funny thing

We’ll never understand,

But hear this truth ring:

I’m in love with you.

— Megan Hagen

14. Heart’s Whisper

In my heart’s whisper, your name resounds,

A love so deep, in it I’m bound.

With every breath, I feel you near,

In your love, there’s nothing to fear.

— Unknown

15. Forever Desire

You are my heart's desire,

My love for you, will never expire,

Your beauty, a sight to behold,

With you, my heart will never grow old.

— Unknown

16. Imagine

Imagine the woods,

Without a tree,

Imagine the rivers,

Without the sea,

Imagine yourself,

Without me,

Imagine how lost,

I would be.

— Pete Shilling

17. The Minute I Heard My First Love Story

The minute I heard my first love story,

I started looking for you, not knowing

how blind that was.

Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere.

They’re in each other all along.”

― Rumi

18. Thrilling Love

Holding your hand

Warms my heart to its core.

It’s hard to imagine

How I could love you more.

Just looking at you

Gives me a thrill.

I love you now,

And I always will.

— Joanna Fuchs

19. You Bring Me Light

Your smile is like the sun,

Bringing light to every day,

I am blessed to be with you,

Forever and always,

Come what may.

— Unknown

20. The Brightest Spark

Love is a flame that never dies,

A spark that lights up the skies;

A bond that grows with every beat,

A love that's pure and sweet.

— Unknown

21. Serenade

Three words, “I love you,” and the whole is said—

The greatness of it throbs from sun to sun;

I’m not asking you to walk,

But—can’t you run?

— Djuna Barnes

Sweet Love Poems for Her

22. Her Smile

A smile is such a lovely thing, especially upon your face;

Hiding all the sorrows or simply taking their place.

A kindly spoken word means so much when from you,

It comforts my weary heart or when I’m feeling blue.

A song can make our hearts dance in pretty fast-paced clips

When we hear the melody of our loves’ unconquerable grips.

Words could lift my spirits and sweet compassion find;

Put your hand in mine alone, and peace will fill my mind.

A smile, a word, a song, a look – seem small little things

But when love sparks an action, what blessings they bring!

– Michael Rodney Attoh

23. Miss You

I still miss you

As the weeks and years go by.

I still miss you

Like the clouds would miss the sky.

I still miss you

Like a bird without its wings.

I still miss you

Like a flower without the joys of spring.

I still miss you

As I greet another day.

I still miss the love we shared

And the memories we both made.

— John P. Read

24. Yours

I am yours as the summer air at evening is

Possessed by the scent of linden blossoms,

As the snowcap gleams with light

Lent it by the brimming moon.

Without you I’d be an unleafed tree

Blasted in a bleakness with no Spring.

Your love is the weather of my being.

What is an island without the sea?

— Daniel Hoffman

25. Time’s Knife

Time’s knife slides from the sheath, as a fish from where it swims.

Being closer and closer is the desire of the body.

Don’t wish for union.

There’s a closeness beyond that.

Fall in love in such a way that it frees you from any connecting.

Love is the soul’s light, the taste of morning.

No me, no we, no claim of being.

These words are the smoke the fire gives off as it absolves its defects.

As eyes in silence, tears face.

Love cannot be said.

— Rumi

26. I Loved You First: But Afterwards Your Love

I loved you first: but afterwards your love

Outsoaring mine, sang such a loftier song

As drowned the friendly cooings of my dove.

Which owes the other most? my love was long,

And yours one moment seemed to wax more strong;

I loved and guessed at you, you construed me

And loved me for what might or might not be –

Nay, weights and measures do us both a wrong.

For verily love knows not ‘mine’ or ‘thine;’

With separate ‘I’ and ‘thou’ free love has done,

For one is both and both are one in love:

Rich love knows nought of ‘thine that is not mine;’

Both have the strength and both the length thereof,

Both of us, of the love which makes us one.

— Christina Rossetti

27. My Love, My Home

In your arms, I find my home,

When you and I can be alone;

Where love abounds and laughter flows,

And all my worries cease to show.

With you, my heart beats strong and true,

A love that's deep and always new;

A passion that ignites my soul,

And makes my life feel whole.

Together, we are more than one,

A love that lasts beyond the sun;

Forever bound in a sweet embrace,

Our love is a never-ending race.

— Unknown

28. My Melody

Amazing and beautiful, not a flower or a tree.

Much prettier than that, and only I can see.

Loving and caring

right down to the core.

Filling me with happiness

and so much more.

Eyes are so stunning,

cannot look away.

Gorgeous and shining

all throughout the day.

Here in your arms

is where I belong.

The beating of your heart

is like a beautiful song.

— Eric Pribyl

Good Morning Poems to Make Her Feel Special

29. You

It’s that look in your eye.

It’s the smile on your face

That makes time slip by,

And I know I’m in a better place.

It’s the memories of you I have

That makes any grey sky turn blue

And lets me know these feelings I have

Are true.

— Unknown

30. Morning Kiss

A morning kiss through words I send,

To my beautiful woman, my best friend.

May your day be full of bliss,

And start with this sweet morning kiss.

Your smile makes my world so bright,

Even the darkest nights turn light.

Good morning, love, you’re always near,

In every thought, you’re ever dear.

— Unknown

31. Faith

I whisper your name like a prayer — with all the hope of heaven.

I trace the lines on your palm and draw a map to salvation.

I hear the knock of your heart and I answer it like my calling.

— Lang Leav

32. Every Time You Say I Love You

My whole being surrenders

With everything you do,

And all because those precious words

You say … are … I LOVE YOU.

— Shelagh Bullman

33. Your Beauty in My Eyes

Your beauty takes my breath away,

A wonder to behold every day

Your eyes, like stars that light the sky

Your smile, a ray of sunshine that never dies

Your grace, like a swan that glides with ease,

Your love, a gift that brings me to my knees

You are a masterpiece, a sight to see,

My darling girl, forever beautiful to me.

— Unknown

34. You Are My Soul

You are my soul that gives me a light in to my heart

You shine my way to bring me back from darkness

I found my love entwined with yours in many ways

Now, I want you and aching to be near you

You are my world that soaks me in to delight

I found your soul is my companion and guide

Without your soul my life would have been meaningless.

— Ravi Sathasivam

With such a beautiful collection of poems to make her feel special, you’ll never fall short of words to convey your sincere love to the special lady in your life. You don’t need a special day to shower your lady love with affection— you can share these beautiful poems with her any day and shower her with love. For days like birthdays or anniversaries, you can make the gesture more heartwarming by sending along a gift with a poem. This will add spice to your relationship and leave an ever-lasting impression on your partner.