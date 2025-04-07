6-step guide to recreate the perfect dewy makeup look like mom-to-be Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a trendsetter when it comes to makeup and fashion. Always experimenting with her style, she serves one outfit after another. Along with slaying like a fashionista, she also serves beautiful makeup looks. Taking to her social media recently, the mom-to-be flaunted a pretty dewy makeup look, perfect for a summer day.

Advertisement

Fashioning a relaxed-fit white shirt, the diva picked a translucent fabric to keep it light. Ditching all accessories, she flaunted her naturally wavy locks. Captioning it as a post-pack-up shot, she looked absolutely radiant.

If you are looking to achieve the perfect dewy makeup look this summer just like the War 2 actress herself, here is how you can do it.

6-Step Guide to Kiara Advani’s Dewy Makeup Look

1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

The first and foremost step when it comes to any kind of makeup is moisturizer. If you don’t hydrate your face right, you will end up with cakey makeup and it will also chip away at your confidence. Start with a good hydrating base and some light sunscreen.

2. Primer for a glowy look

It is also a good idea to pick hydrating products for your base. So, step two is to apply a moisturizing primer. For an illuminating touch, go for a tinted one.

Advertisement

3. Accentuate the eyes

The best part of going for any type of makeup look is you can always experiment with the eyes. To recreate the Shershaah actor’s eye makeup, add a touch of light concealer under the eyes. Blend it well and add mascara on both sides of the lashes.

4. Blush and illuminate

No dewy look is ever complete with a touch of blush. A liquid blush is best but a powdered one will also do the trick. The idea is to make it seem as natural as possible, so just add a hint of cheek tint and blend a few drops of liquid highlighter.

5. Gloss it up and define your brows

Get your eyebrow pencil out and slightly define your brows. For a final shiny touch, add a pink-shaded lip gloss.

6. Let it set

To ensure the makeup stays on till the end of the day, spray on a little setting spray. This will maintain the look for longer and keep you looking fresh all day.

Advertisement

Recreate this dreamy look inspired by Kiara Advani for your next outing and let us know how it turned out. Head to the comment section for that.



Picture Credits: Avinash Gowariker

ALSO READ: Hina Khan stuns in Rs 11,800 chiffon white dress, looks like modern-day muse