What is BTS' Run BTS Poly about? Board game explored with photo book, exclusive cards, unseen moments and more

BTS continues to redefine what it means to stay connected with fans, even during a hiatus, with the announcement of their newest merch drop that’s as nostalgic as it is interactive. On April 7, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed through Weverse that a brand-new product, titled the ‘Run BTS Poly Highlight Package’ will be released, offering fans a one-of-a-kind experience that captures the essence of their long-running variety show Run BTS.

Blending cherished memories with fun and creativity, this special package isn't just another piece of merch; it’s an invitation for ARMYs to relive iconic Run BTS moments in the form of a custom-designed board game and a high-quality photobook packed with behind-the-scenes gems.

Run BTS has long been a fan-favorite, known for its heartwarming friendship, spontaneous hilarity, and genuine bond between the seven members. “Drawing on various ‘Run BTS’ episodes from the past three years, the package showcases the members’ fun challenges and strong teamwork in a board game and photo book,” the announcement read.

The board game is crafted to echo the unpredictable charm of the show itself. Each game unfolds like an episode, with players navigating a strategy-based map using various card types. BTS member cards and episode cards help players gain ground on the board, while ARMY cards introduce wild twists, much like the surprises in the show, that can alter the course of the game.

From mini-challenges to roleplay to chaotic missions, the game is designed “to directly experience the joyful moments from Run BTS while determining the true winner”, turning game night into a full BTS experience. ARMYs can expect a rich unboxing experience with a range of thoughtfully curated contents, all made with the high production quality BTS is known for.



Here's what is included:

96-page Photobook featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Run BTS shoots

Board Game featuring a vibrant game board and immersive design

Three Card Packs (BTS Cards, Episode Cards, and ARMY Cards)

Tokens, Dice, Player Markers, and Score Sheets

Game Manual to help you master the rules

Sticker Pack for personalization

QR Codes inside the photobook for instant access to each featured episode



The excitement kicks off on April 8, 2025, when pre-orders open on the Weverse Shop. The package will be available globally and through multiple retailers, with staggered release dates depending on your region:

Starts April 8, 2025, 11 AM (KST) – while supplies last

Global (Weverse Shop): April 24, 2025 (KST)

United States (Weverse Shop): May 23, 2025 (PDT)

Japan (Weverse Shop + Universal Music Japan): May 2, 2025 (KST)

China (QQ Music / Kugou Music): June 2025 (tentative)

Other Online Retailers: April 24, 2025 (KST)

To accompany the announcement, BIGHIT dropped a teaser video teasing glimpses of the game pieces inspired by Run BTS moments that fans have laughed and cried over for years. Unsurprisingly, the reaction from ARMY was immediate and overwhelming. Social media is already buzzing with fans expressing excitement. Whether you were there from Episode 1 or joined somewhere along the way, this package is a heartfelt keepsake that invites fans to laugh, reminisce, and reconnect with BTS in a whole new way.

