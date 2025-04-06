Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar starrer clocks BANGER pre-sales of Rs 15 crore for opening weekend
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly recorded a phenomenal pre-sales of Rs 15 crore for the opening weekend in Tamil Nadu.
Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is gearing up for release very soon. The mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran is recording phenomenal pre-sales at the ticket window, hinting towards a solid weekend.
Good Bad Ugly records solid pre-sales; clocks Rs 15 crore for opening weekend
As of 6PM, 6 March, Good Bad Ugly polled around Rs 15 crore of pre-sales for the opening weekend (10 March to 13 March) at the Tamil box office. The opening day pre-sales alone stands at a banger figure of Rs 7.85 crore.
It further registered good pre-sales of Rs 2.45 crore for Day 2, followed by Rs 2.40 crore for Day 3 and Rs 2.35 crore for Day 4.
The total 4-day advances of Good Bad Ugly currently stands at Rs 15.05 crore gross at the Tamil box office, which is an overwhelming figure to say so.
Can Good Bad Ugly emerge as the biggest opener for Ajith Kumar?
With four days still in hand, the movie is on its way to record a banger advance booking before the first show begins. It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can emerge as Ajith Kumar's biggest opener by surpassing his previous best, Valimai (Rs 28 crore), at the Kollywood box office.
For the uninitiated, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi, which was released in February 2025 but couldn't impress the audience. It ended its box office journey with a disappointing total, thus becoming another flop for the actor. All eyes are now on the audience reception of Good Bad Ugly.
Good Bad Ugly in cinemas on April 10
The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is hitting the cinemas on April 10th. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
