Park Bo Young admits to spending days off at hospital getting IV drips; find out why

Actress Park Bo Young, widely loved for her charming screen presence and warm personality, recently made a guest appearance on Jung Jae Hyung’s YouTube channel, offering fans a deeply personal glimpse into her life off-camera. In an episode that felt more like a heartfelt chat between old friends than a traditional celebrity interview, Park opened up about stress, emotional fatigue, and the simple joys that keep her going.

The episode took place in the cozy setting of a restaurant, where the two stars sat down for a casual meal and conversation. In the video, Jung Jae Hyung expressed concern over Park’s recent schedule and asked if she would be working on anything new after The Unknown Seoul series. Park Bo Young gave a quiet nod to her current state of exhaustion, revealing that despite appearances, things haven’t been easy.

As quoted by Koreaboo, “My days off are the days I go to the hospital. I get IV drips,” she said honestly. “It’s hard to say goodbye all the time suddenly. I get burned out and feel empty.” Her confession struck a chord with viewers, many of whom were surprised but deeply empathetic. Park Bo Young has long been admired for her professionalism and grace, rarely showing signs of the toll her busy career may take on her. But in this episode, she peeled back the curtain to reveal the very real emotional struggles that come with living life in the public eye.

Despite the heavy topic, the conversation took on a lighter tone as the actress shared her go-to methods for relieving stress. Park, an avid reader, shared that she often indulges in book shopping as a way to cope with her inner vanity. She also mentioned her close friendship with actor Park Jung Min, saying, “He helps me a lot and recommends many books to me.”

Later, she admitted that retail therapy plays a part in her coping strategy. Whenever she feels overwhelmed or mentally drained, she finds comfort in browsing stores and purchasing items she likes. Jung Jae Hyung quickly replied, “Do you know why? It’s because you spent money!” His playful jab caused both of them to break into laughter, lightening the emotional weight of the conversation and reminding viewers of the importance of humor, even in hard times.

Park Bo Young’s appearance was refreshingly honest and resonated deeply with fans. In an industry where celebrities are often expected to maintain a flawless image, her willingness to speak about burnout, emotional fatigue, and self-care felt not only brave but necessary.

The episode served as both a comforting reminder that everyone, even beloved stars, struggles, and a subtle encouragement to prioritize emotional well-being in a fast-paced world. Whether through books, friendship, or a little bit of shopping, Park Bo Young’s message was clear: find what brings you peace and hold onto it.

