Ne Zha 2 10th Sunday China Box Office: Biggest Chinese hit earns strong USD 2 million on day 68

Chinese animation juggernaut Ne Zha 2 continues to defy box office expectations. On its 10th Sunday, April 6, the film earned a solid USD 2 million across more than 67,000 theaters in the domestic market, with a standard 35.5 percent drop from the previous Sunday. Its global total now stands at a staggering USD 2.14 billion, with USD 2.09 billion coming from China alone.

Advertisement

Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Ne Zha, which grossed over USD 700 million in its lifetime. The narrative of the latest installment expands on the mythological tale from Xu Zhonglin’s classic novel Investiture of the Gods.

Released on January 29, 2025, the first day of the Chinese New Year, Ne Zha 2 has gone on to shatter several box office records. Not only is it the highest-grossing film in a single territory ever (China), it is also the top-grossing animated film of all time worldwide, the highest-grossing non-English language film, and the first animated title in history to cross the USD 2 billion mark.

Despite slipping to third position in China’s daily box office chart after a dominant nine-week reign at the top, the film’s enduring momentum is evident. For its 10th Monday, the film has already recorded USD 70,000 in presales with over 54,000 scheduled screenings.

For the uninitiated, the flick continues the story of the titular demigod and his companion Ao Bing after their bodies are destroyed by a divine lightning strike. Master Taiyi Zhenren sacrifices his seven-coloured Lotus to restore their physical forms, though their revived bodies remain unstable. Ao Bing’s father, the Dragon King Ao Guang, unaware of his son’s return, launches an all-out attack on Chentang Pass with the help of demons and the other Dragon Kings. In a gripping showdown, Ao Bing fights to defend the realm even as his body begins to deteriorate under the strain.

Advertisement

With a production budget of USD 80 million, Ne Zha 2’s ginormous success marks a new era for Chinese cinema — and especially animation — both at home and overseas. It currently ranks as the highest-grossing film of 2025, and chances are strong that it will retain the crown at the end of the year. The film is now also the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time — on its way to climb to the fourth spot by surpassing Titanic’s USD 2.2 billion lifetime haul.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Ne Zha 2 surges 2,500 percent beyond budget; The highest-grossing animated film now challenges Titanic’s lifetime collection