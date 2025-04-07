The White Lotus Season 4: Is It Renewed? Everything We Know About The Next Instalment

The White Lotus season three finale is out. And as fans recover from the shocking deaths of this season, questions around the next installment continue to linger. So, HBO has renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season, even before the third season concluded. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the light came in January 2025, confirming HBO’s confidence in the Emmy-winning series created by Mike White.

As of now, no cast or release date has been announced. Casting director Meredith Tucker told THR that creator Mike White has not started writing season four yet, and no official auditions are underway. Still, interest is already high, with some agents reaching out early in hopes of landing roles.

The show's next destination is also under wraps. Season one took place in Hawaii, season two in Sicily, and season three in Thailand. Producer David Bernad said the Thailand location was chosen over Japan in part due to the country’s attractive film incentive program. “HBO was really pushing it because Thailand had good tax incentives,” White explained to THR.

As for season four, Bernad added, “I’d bet USD 100,000 we don’t end up in the cold next,” clarifying how much White dislikes the cold climates.

Mike White has previously talked about the idea of an all-star season with returning cast members from earlier installments. In a 2023 interview with THR, he said, “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season.” In a more recent update in 2025, White confirmed he is still open to that idea: “I’d love to do that.”

As fans get ready to say goodbye to Thailand in the season three finale, there's already plenty of buzz around what's next.

