Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani serve Saas-Bahu fashion goals in Bandhani and Chikankari suits to celebrate Ram Navami
Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani celebrated Ram Navami in contrasting ethnic suits. Their simple fits were equal parts modest and festive. See pics
Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant chose modest attire to celebrate cultural festivities, and it was truly a sight to behold. Nita Ambani, her son Anant Ambani, and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant celebrated Ram Navami in Dwarka after Anant completed his 170 km padayatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka. The trio marked this spiritual journey with immense joy and devotion.
However, we couldn’t help but fixate on the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo’s stunning ethnic outfits. Let’s break down their looks.
Radhika Ambani, who recently turned heads with her glamorous appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show at the Gateway of India, chose a completely different aesthetic for Ram Navami 2025—subtle and demure. The newlywed donned a white Chikankari kurta set for the occasion. The kurta offered an understated elegance, made of light and airy fabric—perfect for beating the April heat. Radhika accessorized her minimal outfit with diamond stud earrings and a mangalsutra, reflecting her newly married status.
Nita Ambani, on the other hand, opted for a more vibrant look with her colorful bandhani ensemble. The Ambani matriarch wore an ombré bandhani suit in festive red and pink hues, typical of Gujarati traditional wear. Her bandhani kurta featured intricate white motifs made using the traditional tie-dye technique. With a square U-neckline and flared sleeves, Nita Ambani’s outfit was festive, comfortable, and visually striking. She completed her look with a pair of drop earrings and traditional red bangles.
In a practical twist, both women wore sports shoes to manage the strain of ceremonial processions. Ecstatic on the holy day, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant walked hand-in-hand, exuding ethnic grace, warmth, and class.
Upon reaching the temple, the saas-bahu duo adorned ceremonial shawls in vibrant red and pink hues, beautifully concluding their festive celebrations for the day.
