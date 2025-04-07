Rashmika Mandanna drops B'day fit-check in Rs 28,850 Bauhaus denim dress as she sings 'Happy Birthday Rashi'

Crushmika, aka Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion, has always been a stunning mix of modernity and elegance, and there’s absolutely no doubt about it. Celebrating her birthday surrounded by fresh air and strong waves, the actress posted a video of herself singing a song, looking simple and gorgeous in a denim dress. Curious to know the deets? Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look. So, let’s dive into it!

In Rashmika Mandanna’s latest social media video, she captures her goofy element as she sings the birthday song for herself, dressed in a minimally designed Bauhaus denim dress from Nachiket Barve. This dress comes with a price tag of Rs 28,850.

It was a completely refreshing twist to her beach look, with the design kept sleeveless and featuring a sweetheart neckline. Cinching at the waist and accentuating her well-toned physique, the dress seamlessly cascaded into a full flare ending at her knees. Against the dark blue backdrop, it was adorned with geometric round and semicircular prints throughout.

Talking about the accessories, the Chhaava actress kept things practical and functional, wearing just a smartwatch on her wrist. Other than that, she skipped additional accessories, likely to keep her birthday look simple and easygoing. She left her half-dried hair open, parted in the middle, flowing past her shoulders.

Shifting our focus to her makeup glam, Rashmika is someone who truly believes in the “less is more” approach. For this look, she opted for a no-makeup style, with just a nude-shade lipstick adding the perfect finishing touch. Her overall appearance was effortlessly elegant, proving that birthdays are the perfect excuse to celebrate to the fullest while slipping into a comfortable ensemble with just the right styling.

What also caught our attention were the adorable “Rashi” nicknames and her cute Korean heart gesture!

Rashmika Mandanna’s denim dress look is ideal for a variety of occasions—social gatherings, birthdays, shopping sprees, brunch dates, coffee catch-ups, and more. It’s the perfect outfit to recreate when you want to feel nothing but comfortable. Take cues!

