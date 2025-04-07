The White Lotus May Leave the Beach After Explosive Season 3 Finale; Here’s What We Know About Season 4's Location

The creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, has hinted that the upcoming fourth season may take place away from the beach. “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” White said after the season three finale.

Previous seasons have all been set at beach resorts in Hawaii, Italy, and, most recently, Thailand. But this time, fans may be looking at a different kind of luxury escape.

While the exact location for season four hasn’t been confirmed, White and the HBO team are actively scouting for places. HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline in February, “We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

Deadline also reported that a European Four Seasons hotel is being considered as the next backdrop. A source added that everything is on the table for the next season, suggesting that the show is still open to various options, although nothing has been finalized.

The White Lotus has consistently partnered with the Four Seasons hotel chain, which provides the luxurious settings for each season’s storyline. That partnership is expected to continue in season four.

There are many European Four Seasons locations that could work for the next season, including one on the French Riviera. This would allow the show to maintain its signature luxury vibe even if the ocean isn’t in the background.

Although the series is exploring new types of locations, a snowy mountain setting may not be in the cards. Several cast members have stated that Mike White is not a fan of cold weather. That means fans shouldn’t expect a ski resort theme.

