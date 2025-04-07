IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines claims 5 of top 10 spots on buzzworthy actor list; Undercover High School tops drama rankings

With the Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of most buzzworthy actors' being updated to include OTT shows besides TV broadcast dramas since last week, Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines got a chance to feature in the list. The IU-Park Bo Gum romance drama saw its leads take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots two weeks consecutively. This week, three other pivotal characters from the show also made it to the actor's list.

As for the drama rankings, Undercover High School continued to take the top spot for six weeks straight. The list included only the series that aired on South Korean broadcast television; therefore, When Life Gives You Tangerines missed featuring in it. Its actors Kim Seon Ho, Lee Jun Young and Kang You Seok ranked No. 3, 8 and 10, respectively, on the actor's list. Buried Hearts continued to take the No. 2 spot with its lead, Park Hyung Sik, moving down two places to No. 6.

Undercover High School's Seo Kang Jun clenched the No. 4 spot. Between him and Park Hyung Sik lies the medical thriller Hyper Knife's lead, Park Eun Bin. The lead of the third-most buzzworthy drama, My Dearest Nemesis's Moon Ga Young, held strong at the ninth spot. The Art of Negotiation and The Potato Lab maintained their steady rankings, continuing to take the fourth and fifth spots on the drama list. The former's lead, Lee Je Hoon, ranked seventh on the actor's list. The Divorce Insurance is a new addition to the drama rankings; it debuted at No. 8. Check out the full list below.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

MBC's Undercover High School SBS's Buried Hearts tvN's My Dearest Nemesis JTBC's The Art of Negotiation tvN's The Potato Lab KBS2's For Eagle Brothers KBS2's Cinderella Game tvN's The Divorce Insurance KBS2's Villains Everywhere ENA's Mother and Mom

Top 10 K-drama actors who generated the most buzz this week:

IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Park Bo Gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Kim Seon Ho (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Seo Kang Jun (Undercover High School) Park Eun Bin (Hyper Knife) Park Hyung Sik (Buried Hearts) Lee Je Hoon (The Art of Negotiation) Lee Jun Young (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Moon Ga Young (My Dearest Nemesis) Kang You Seok (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

