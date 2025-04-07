Kartik Aaryan’s co-star Sreeleela gets dragged into crowd in VIRAL video; WATCH what happened next will shock you

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently filming an upcoming project directed by Anurag Basu, which is yet to be titled. During a recent shoot, Sreeleela experienced a distressing moment when she was suddenly pulled into a crowd. From the video, it was clear that Kartik was unaware of the situation and kept moving forward.

A video that has now gone viral captures Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela making their way through a dense crowd alongside their team. As they move forward, Sreeleela, walking slightly behind Kartik, is suddenly grabbed by a fan and pulled toward the crowd. Kartik, seemingly unaware of the incident, continues walking without noticing what happened behind him. Fortunately, the Pushpa 2 actress’s team quickly stepped in and managed to pull her back before the situation escalated. Though visibly unsettled, she maintained her composure and smiled while speaking to her team.

Watch video:

Kartik eventually turned around to glance at the disturbance but appeared unaware of what had actually occurred. The location and date of the video remain unclear.

As soon as the video began doing rounds on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), fans were worried about her safety. One fan shared the video on X, writing, “Manhandling actresses in public places has to stop, tf #Sreeleela.” Another wrote, “Truly scary...how unsafe for anyone.”

An X user pointed out, “This is scary; the way Sreeleela got dragged is so unsafe. The Bouncers should have protected her better. Even normal girls can’t walk in such crowded situations; she is a famous actress.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor and Sreeleela have been shooting for their upcoming film in Gangtok and Darjeeling. On March 28, they shared a photo captured in the tea estates of Siliguri, Darjeeling. "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai (sic)," she captioned the post.

Although it was initially introduced as Aashiqui 3, the title sparked a dispute with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who claimed ownership of the Aashiqui franchise name.

Despite the conflict over the title, Kumar is incorporating the iconic music from the original, as T-Series holds the music rights. The film is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali.

