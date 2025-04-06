Khushi Kapoor’s vacation wardrobe is catalog of dreamy resort wear

Khushi Kapoor, the Gen Z newcomer in B-town, had everyone smitten with her awe-inspiring, new-age dressing sense. The Nadaaniyan actress posted a carousel of her latest vacation pictures, just hours after she was spotted in Jamnagar donning a sporty-chic, laid-back ensemble. The diva’s dreamy getaway featured four major chic dresses that deserve a spot in every fashionista’s vacay wardrobe.

From chic day dresses to party-night bodycon, here’s how Khushi Kapoor styled her holiday looks:

1. Knit midi-dress

Acing the Pinterest aesthetic, Khushi Kapoor gave off major IT girl vibes in a knit mini dress from the brand Cider. The dress featured abstract floral patterns, adding a voguish appeal. With a scoop neckline, thigh-high slit, and curve-hugging silhouette, Kapoor’s budget-friendly gray knit dress was comfy, chic, and came with a price tag of just Rs 1,179.

The Loveyapa actress paired her mini dress with a matching asymmetric Dior Saddle handbag. She accessorized her outfit with chic jewelry, including a two-layered necklace and a couple of bracelets.

2. Off-shoulder summer dress

Not breaking her streak of breathtaking flair, Khushi Kapoor’s next dress screamed “Summer-chic.” Her off-shoulder linen dress from the brand Summer Away was priced at Rs 7,590. This dress was like an upgraded version of her earlier knit dress, featuring floral and botanical prints. Flared at the bottom and cinched at the waist, the linen dress perfectly flattered her silhouette.

Adding a luxe touch to her fit, Kapoor styled her midi dress with Dior’s Nano Bag, worth Rs 2,30,000. She completed the graceful ensemble with a beaded neck chain, highlighting a dainty starfish charm.

3. Floral two-piece set

The Nadaaniyan actress’s next vacation look came from the Gen Z fashion brand Revolve, priced at Rs 11,309. Exuding “Ooh là là” vibes, the two-piece set served the perfect French-style aesthetic. The white blouse, cinched at the bosom and flared at the bodice, looked equal parts cutesy and sassy. Long balloon sleeves added an extra touch of elegance. The matching midi skirt featured lace and bow detailing.

Khushi styled her sugary-sweet pink outfit with pink sandals and a Pink Lady Dior bag, priced at around Rs 5,50,000. She accessorized her pookie fit with dainty jewelry, including a chain necklace with a heart charm, sparkly hoops, and clover bracelets.

4. Black bodycon dress

Looking as ravishing as ever, Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a black dress by Zara, worth Rs 5,978. This black bodycon featured shimmery sequins throughout, setting the perfect tone for a resort party night. The halter neck and backless style exuded both grace and glamour.

Going for a clean girl aesthetic, Kapoor flaunted a sleek updo and soft glam makeup. She finished off her black flair with gold bracelets and earrings.

So, siren-black bodycon or floral two-piece — which of Khushi Kapoor’s vacay outfits makes it to your holiday fashion moodboard?

