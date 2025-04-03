EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif ‘didn’t have that figure’ and could not dance, confesses Terence Lewis; recalls his reaction after Zara Zara Touch Me

Renowned choreographer Terence Lewis recently heaped praise on Katrina Kaif as he reflected on her evolution as a dancer over the years. While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, he remembered the actress coming to her after the release of her first film, Boom, while she wasn't a trained dancer.

Upon being asked about the great dancers in the industry, Terence Lewis stated, "All of them are extremely good, like for me Aishwarya Rai is beautiful and from the mainstream right now, currently all of them dance well. Deepika (Padukone) is graceful, very graceful."

He continued by mentioning, "Katrina Kaif, my god! That girl, when she came after Boom and I did a show with her, I was like, man! She didn’t have that figure, and she was not able to dance... the way like when she did that song with Bosco, I called up Bosco and said ‘tune ye kya kar dia (What have you done)?’ What is that song? Zara Zara Touch Me...that’s when I noticed her and said, 'Is this the same girl with this figure'?”

"One of the most hardworking actors, Katrina Kaif because she was not a dancer, she was not trained as a dancer, and she was very tall and stature, you know big, built girl. How she has worked on her body, how she has worked on her dance, how she has worked on her entire...it’s commendable and I know this, I am not saying it from second hand (experience)," stated the choreographer.

Watch the full interview here

Lewis then walked down memory lane and recalled, "I remember her coming to my studio way back when Boom had just been released, and we were doing a diamond jewelry show, and we were trying to teach her, and she was also very young fresh to India, very like 'what am I supposed to do?' and it was not very Bollywood. We kept it more Western, but still, it was not... I was like 'she is struggling with the dance step', the rhythm was not there, and then cut to Zara Zara Touch Me, I called up, 'Bossy, tune kya kar diya (What have you done)?’ and he was like this girl works very hard... She is working... amazing and in Chikni Chameli, you know all the songs...crazy! That girl has worked hard— that’s a great story," he said with a smile.

